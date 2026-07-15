Caleb Wilson Sends Fitting Message After Bulls Defeat Wizards

The Summer League legend of Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson continues to grow as he added something that was previously missing to go with his encouraging final stat lines from the exhibition slate.

Summer League is not the regular season or even the preseason in the NBA.

However, Wilson has also done well to keep everything in perspective so far, making his comments following Tuesday’s outcome stand out.

Bulls’ Caleb Wilson Drops Fitting Message After Win

Wilson has shown his skill set in Summer League, including glimpses of an expanded range that will only ease his transition from college to the NBA.

However, he and the Bulls had yet to get a win this summer. That is, until Tuesday.

“First win as a bull…,” Wilson said in a post on X on July 14, following the team’s 99-87 victory over the Washington Wizards, adding “special shoutout to Jaylin Sellers and Donovan Atwell [bull emoji].”

Wilson finished the game with 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block in 24 minutes. Most importantly, he helped lead the team to its first win of the summer.

Sellers led the Bulls with 24 points, tacking on 3 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block.

Atwell had 19 points off the bench. The Bulls cruised to the W after overcoming a 7-point deficit in the first quarter. It should be noted that No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybansta, among others, did not play for Washington.

Missing out on top matchups has become a bit of a theme for Wilson this summer. No. 2 overall pick Darryn Peterson also missed the Utah Jazz’s matchup against the Bulls.

Nevertheless, Wilson has shown the ability to be everything the Bulls hope he can be.

Caleb Wilson Shows Love to Teammates

Williams spoke candidly about Atwell and Sellers during his walk-off interview, saying the duo bailed him out.

“I’m going to let y’all know right now, Jaylin Sellers and Donovan Atwell saved my life. That’s what they did today; they saved my life,” Wilson said. “We won. That’s all we wanted to do. I’m excited, bro. Go Bulls.”

Wilson followed up, posting “That’s real” on X after the game.

Atwell and Sellers are both undrafted rookie free agents, looking to earn roster spots with the Bulls, most likely in the G League, while also auditioning for the 29 other teams around the NBA.

Caleb Wilson Made Telling Request

Wilson’s handling of his notoriety during Summer League has been one of the most encouraging things.

The Bulls rookie has sounded like a veteran, noting the team lost following his 35-point debut.

He has notably been unable to replicate that outburst. Still, Wilson showed that his maturity is the real deal. That was evident in his request to Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham.

“I just asked BG could I play because I didn’t want to finish like I finished last night. And I wanted to win a game before I stopped. I won’t get to play again until October, probably, or whenever the season starts. So, I’m just trying to learn as much as I can. There’s no better place to do it in the Summer League,” Wilson told The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi on July 14.

Wilson said that Graham told him, “As long as my body was feeling good, I could play. That’s all it’s about, being healthy.”