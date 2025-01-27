Cavaliers’ Defensive Struggles Get Brutally Honest Diagnosis: ‘We Just Got To Put More Emphasis’

A losing streak can serve as a wake-up call for any team, regardless of their standings, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, a hopeful contender, are currently experiencing their toughest stretch of the season with three consecutive losses. Surprisingly, the main concern during this slump isn’t the team’s offense, which has shown its strength, but rather their defense, which has been inconsistent and needs urgent attention.

Over the past ten games, the Cavaliers have underperformed, ranking 16th in net rating and a disheartening 29th in defensive rating, allowing an alarming 120.4 points per 100 possessions. While they’ve displayed moments of elite defense this season, they’ve consistently struggled to maintain that level, raising red flags about their defensive capabilities.

It’s easy to overlook defensive weaknesses when the offense is firing on all cylinders. On nights when they outscore their opponents, issues on defense can seem less critical. However, the weaknesses become painfully clear when facing stronger, more athletic teams, as Cleveland’s dynamic offense falters and their defensive flaws are exposed.

“Our offense has been so good that I feel like we just haven’t focused as much or—I don’t know if the word is focused—but just slacked on the other end,” said Evan Mobley. “We just got to put more emphasis on the defensive side and grow that piece.”

The Cavaliers’ defensive issues were exposed by the Rockets

Take, for instance, the Houston Rockets, who entered their recent game against the Cavaliers with one of the league’s least effective half-court offenses. Heading into the matchup, Houston ranked ninth in offensive rating, scoring just 114.4 points per 100 possessions.

Yet, against the Cavaliers, the Rockets achieved a remarkable turnaround, posting an outstanding offensive rating of 117.1, marking them in the 94th percentile for half-court performance. This wasn’t due to easy fast-break points or turnovers; the Rockets executed their plays precisely in an area they had struggled before, taking advantage of a Cleveland team struggling on defense.

“We gotta be better,” Donovan Mitchell said. “We’ve had a lot of success, and not to say we’re complacent, but we haven’t really had much adversity. So this is good to have. I’d rather—you know I said this after DG missed those free throws—like I’d rather it now than in April, June.

“You figure out how to dig yourself out of these holes, how to cut these wins out, and figure it out on a daily basis. … We’re not overreacting, but we’re reacting.”

Although Mitchell has every right to keep his cool, Cleveland’s defensive issues are real and pressing. According to Cleaning the Glass, the Cavaliers’ defense ranks 12th in the league with a defensive rating of 113.3.

That’s a significant dip from their consistent placement in the top six over the past three years. This decline underscores the challenges the team must contend with this season. But what’s led to this sudden decline after being known for their stout defense for so long?

What has led to Cleveland’s unexpected defensive decline?

The Cavaliers’ defensive approach has transformed dramatically compared to the last three seasons. Previously, this core was known for its staunch commitment to man-to-man defense. This approach minimizes switches and directs play toward Cleveland’s towering big men in the paint.

However, this year, they seem to have shifted gears. Now, the Cavaliers are more open to switching on screens, having players defend in more open space, and increasingly relying on zone-based defenses.

This is all part of head coach Kenny Atkinson’s strategy to create a more “playoff-ready” unit. For instance, in Atkinson’s eyes, Darius Garland must develop a greater comfort level with defensive switches if the Cavaliers hope to succeed in the postseason since it’s something Garland hasn’t fully embraced in prior years.

Employing zone defense also fits into this strategy. The team’s defensive game plan has evolved by providing a varied defensive scheme to disrupt opponents during a playoff series and keep them off-balance.

It’s a significant tactical shift that could determine its postseason success. However, as Cleveland adapts to it, the growing pains are hamstringing their on-court production.

How can the Cavaliers turn things around on defense?

Simply put, the Cavaliers have not been able to replicate the defensive habits that contributed to their past success. With the changes that Atkinson wants to implement, questions arise about how Cleveland can return to form.

It’s also puzzling why such drastic adjustments are necessary since the Cavaliers’ defense wasn’t the reason for their postseason exits over the last three seasons. Atkinson has admitted he isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel.

However, the more Cleveland leans on zone-based schemes, the more exposed its issues are. If anything, the Cavaliers need to go back to the basics. By going that route, they can still try to implement Atkinson’s vision. However, Cleveland can also find defensive stability by leaning on their original core identity.

So, until things turn around, it’s reasonable for fans to be worried about the Cavaliers’ defense. As the season continues, Cleveland could find their defensive footing again. But the Cavaliers need to end this losing skid before they can re-find that footing.

“Elite teams don’t lose two in a row,” said Mitchell. “They damn sure don’t lose three.”

Hopefully, for Mitchell’s sake, Cleveland’s losing streak doesn’t grow to four in-a-row against the team’s next opponent: the Detroit Pistons.