Cavaliers’ Darius Garland makes bold vow to his doubters: ‘This is my revenge season’

Last season proved to be incredibly challenging for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland. He struggled with a string of injuries that hindered his performance, and he faced emotional difficulties both on and off the court.

This rollercoaster of setbacks led many fans and analysts to question whether Garland still possessed the elite skills of a star player. This prompted speculation about the Cavaliers potentially parting ways with him, looking to find ways to upgrade the team with Garland as a trade asset instead of a franchise cornerstone.

Despite the growing skepticism surrounding Garland’s capabilities, the Cavaliers organization remained supportive and steadfast in their belief in him. They viewed the previous season as an unfortunate blip rather than a reflection of his true talent, confident that he would return to form.

Their faith in him has proven fruitful, as the Cavaliers hold the best record in the NBA at an impressive 36-7. Meanwhile, Garland is thriving, enjoying the finest season of his career and reaffirming his position as a crucial player for the team.

Bouncing back isn’t enough to satisfy Cavaliers star Darius Garland

As the Cavaliers continue to achieve remarkable success on the court, the doubts and criticism surrounding Garland have significantly diminished. However, for Garland, the echoes of that criticism linger in his mind like a song stuck on replay.

“It was just like stuff I would see on TV while randomly watching TV one day,” Garland said. “The passive-aggressiveness was killing me. I just kept that in the back of my head and then during workouts, I’d just think about some of the stuff being said. I still use it to this day.”

Although his impressive performance has quieted some of his detractors, that alone isn’t sufficient for him. Instead, Garland feels a burning desire to take it a step further. Garland wants not just to silence the critics but also to demonstrate unequivocally that he is among the elite point guards in the NBA.

“This is my revenge season,” Garland told reporters before the Cavaliers faced the Indiana Pacers. “Just a lot of doubt from last year, coming off a lot of injuries. When I’m healthy, you guys see what I’m doing. That’s what I’m trying to prove this year.”

While Garland has garnered attention from many this season, he primarily focuses on impressing a specific group.

During the offseason, amid the heightened criticism surrounding him, Garland created a mental hit list of those whose opinions mattered most to him. Although he hasn’t disclosed the names on this list, he initially had ten individuals in mind. Now, that number has dwindled to five as he continues to prove himself.

“I think I’ve quieted a couple of them,” Garland said with a smile. “Still, people on my hit list that I need to go at. I’m going to continue to do that. I know exactly five. [We’re] halfway through the season, so we’re almost there. Just gotta keep playing with that confidence.”

Darius Garland’s revenge tour is making history

Even with revenge on his mind, Garland has had an outstanding season, averaging 21.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. He is on the brink of joining the prestigious 50-40-90 club, showcasing his shooting prowess with a career-high 49.8% from the field, a career-best 42.9% from three-point range, and an impressive 87.3% from the free-throw line.

If Garland maintains his current performance, he will join an exclusive group in Cavaliers history. He would only be the second player after Mark Price to achieve the 50-40-90 shooting honors.

Although some might view his impressive performance as a way to get back at his critics, it highlights the Cavaliers’ smart choice to support him during tough times.

“The way I saw Darius, as a competitor, was one of the top five point guards in the league,” Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said recently. “I personally had an elevated opinion of him and then he’s just confirmed that and even moved beyond that.

“He’s even better than I thought. The speed and skill are superstar status to me. That’s what I see. I’m not privy to being part of every game that happens in the NBA, but that’s what I see.”

The motivation behind Garland’s aggressiveness is what’s fueled him and the Cavaliers to this red-hot start. But with more games to play and more names to cross off his list, there’s no telling what Garland will accomplish as this season rolls along.

“I give all the credit to my teammates and the coaching staff for putting me in this position and putting a lot of confidence in me,” Garland said. “Coaching staff letting me rock out. Players are letting me rock out.

“[They’re] just instilling confidence in me, wanting me to be the best player I can be. The numbers come. [I’m] not really tripping on numbers. That’s all that matters to me — winning. I just want to win basketball games., I just want to continue to prove people wrong.”