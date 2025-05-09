Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell Sends Strong Message to Teammates Amid Must-Win Situation

After dominating their way to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves on the back foot. They have lost their first two games against the Indiana Pacers.

On Friday, May 9, Cleveland will enter a must-win game three. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, that contest will be played in front of a Pacers fanbase that will undoubtedly create a hostile atmosphere.

During a recent interview with Fox Sports, Donovan Mitchell sent a clear message to his teammates. The All-Star guard wants everybody on the roster to lock in and take care of business.

“You ain’t got no choice,” Mitchell told Fox Sports. “We could sit here and dwell on this, and be home in about four or five days. Or we could move on and take some things that we did really well and go from there. I have no doubt that everybody in that locker room is ready for Friday. It sucks, it stings, but we’ve got to go out there and take care of business. Otherwise, that’s it. But I believe in everybody in that locker room. We believe in each other.”

Mitchell must lead by example. He’s the Cavaliers star player, and can help spearhead an offensive effort that puts the Pacers in a difficult situation. If Mitchell can control the tempo of the game, and hit his shots, he could galvanize the rest of the roster.

Cavaliers Dealing With Injuries

Cleveland’s opening two games against Indiana have been marred by injuries. Heading into Friday, De’Andre Hunter, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland are all listed as questionable on the injury report.

Without that trio, Kenny Atkinson’s team is missing three core rotation players. Mobley is the anchor to Cleveland’s defense and will be needed in order to slow down Indiana’s high-tempo attack. Garland, on the other hand, could take some on-ball creation pressure off Mitchell, opening him up to focus on leading the line as a primary scorer.

Cavaliers fans will have to remain patient, though. The team will likely update the injury report closer to the game. Only then will we know whether Atkinson’s rotation will be at full strength or not.

Mitchell Must Get Back to His Plan

When speaking to Joe Vardon of The Athletic before the Cavaliers began their second-round series against the Pacers, Mitchell outlined his plan for success.

“(Indiana’s) guys have been farther in the playoffs and whatnot,” Mitchell told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “It’s the same mentality we had against Miami. Take care of home court. Take care of business on the road. Rebound. Extra possessions. Get back in transition. You know, stick to what you do and do it better for 48 minutes.”

Regardless of who is, or isn’t, on the court, Mitchell must do his best to help execute that game plan. Losing on Friday would put Cleveland down 3-0, and open the door for Indiana to make their second consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

The Cavaliers were arguably the best regular-season team in the NBA. Now, while facing adversity for the first time this year, they have to prove their credentials as a contending team. Otherwise, a promising season will be destined to end in disappointment.