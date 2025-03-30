Cavaliers Earn 60th Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won their 60th game this season with a 127-122 victory at home over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Cavaliers earned their victory on stellar performances from their starting lineup, with center Jared Allen giving the team 25 points and 12 rebounds, star guard Donovan Mitchell going 24 and 12 from the in stereo double double, and breakout star forward Evan Mobley adding 22 and blocking three shots. Their play helped the Cavaliers achieve their third 60 win season in franchise history, and their only one without a LeBron James led team.

Cleveland fended off an incomplete but competent Clippers team, who fought with them for the entirety of the game. Guard Norman Powell led both teams in scoring with 34 points, and former NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden would post a near triple double with 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

The Cavaliers performance helps keep distance between themselves and the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics, as the latter is only 4.5 games back. Cleveland has had a number of issues over the past week, including dropping four straight games and even a loss this Friday to the Detroit Pistons.

Even following their slip, the Cavaliers are among the front runners for the NBA championship this season. From beginning the season with a 15 game winning streak, the Cavs have been the wire to wire Eastern Conference juggernaut, and can hold off the Celtics by earing a few more wins.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won their 60th game, and the team is looking to solidify their historic season with seven games left in the regular season.