Cavaliers Evan Mobley Wins Defensive Player of the Year

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley has been voted Defensive Player of the Year, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Mobley, in his fourth NBA season, is the first Cleveland Cavalier to ever win the award and fifth 23 year old to win DPOY, beating out the Atlanta Hawks’ Dyson Daniels and the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green. Mobley won the award with 285 total votes, with Daniels and Draymond following with 197 and 154 respectively.

Mobley wins the award in the middle of a breakout season for the young big on both ends of the floor. In his Defensive Player of the Year season, he averaged 18.5 points per game, but showed off his rim protection and defensive versatility by adding 9.2 rebounds, 7 of which were defensive, along with 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals per game, with opponents shooting over 3% lower at the rim when he was guarding at 44.5%.

Mobley’s defensive presence helped lead the Cavaliers to a 64-18 record. While Cleveland wasn’t the best defensive team in the NBA, his presence on the perimeter allowed for their smaller guards to roam the passing lanes and for center Jarrett Allen to defend the rim easier.

The Cavaliers are in the midst of a title push as the team’s focus on offense expanded, but pushed Mobley into a swiss army knife on defense to compensate. His elite skills will also pay off financially as his pay will increase to a 5 year, $269 million raise for the up and coming superstar.

