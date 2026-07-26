Cavaliers Quietly Explored $108 Million Wing Trade Before LeBron Decision

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the offseason knowing standing still wasn’t an option.

After reaching the Eastern Conference finals before being swept by the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks, the Cavaliers identified another versatile wing as one of their top priorities. President of basketball operations Koby Altman wanted to capitalize on the championship window surrounding Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Cam Johnson fit that vision.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Cavaliers explored trading for the Denver Nuggets forward around the time of the 2026 NBA Draft, but negotiations never progressed into a deal.

“Outside of pursuing LeBron this offseason and continuing to hold dialogue with Kuminga and his camp, the Cavs also explored the possibility of pursuing Denver Nuggets wing Cam Johnson at the time of the NBA Draft,” Siegel reported Saturday. “While Denver was open to offers and interest coming their way for Johnson, no deal ever developed, and the belief has shifted to the Nuggets keeping the sharpshooting wing entering the 2026-27 season.”

The report reveals another aggressive move by Cleveland that ultimately fell short.

Cam Johnson Checked Every Box for Cavaliers

Johnson wasn’t simply another available veteran.

He may have been the cleanest basketball fit on the trade market for a Cavaliers roster built around Mitchell, Harden, Mobley and Allen.

The 30-year-old is coming off arguably the most efficient offensive season of his career, posting career highs by shooting 48.0% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc. Just as important, Johnson doesn’t need the ball to impact winning. His floor spacing, defensive versatility and willingness to thrive in a complementary role made him an ideal addition to Cleveland’s star-studded lineup.

It’s easy to understand why the Cavaliers explored the possibility.

Johnson would have addressed one of the roster’s few remaining needs without disrupting its offensive hierarchy.

Nuggets Decided Against Making a Move

Johnson’s future in Denver appeared uncertain earlier this offseason.

The Nuggets were widely expected to consider moving the veteran forward as they navigated the NBA’s restrictive second-apron rules while attempting to retain restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

Because Johnson is entering the final season of a four-year, $108 million contract and will earn $23.06 million, many around the league viewed him as Denver’s most logical salary-clearing trade chip.

Instead, that scenario never materialized.

According to Siegel, Denver welcomed interest in Johnson but never found an offer compelling enough to complete a deal. League expectation has since shifted toward the Nuggets opening the 2026-27 season with Johnson still on the roster.

Cavaliers Still Searching for Another Difference-Maker

The failed Johnson pursuit fits a broader pattern of Cleveland’s offseason.

The Cavaliers aggressively pursued LeBron James before he chose the Philadelphia 76ers. They’ve also remained in dialogue with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga while continuing to search for another impact wing.

So far, however, none of those pursuits has produced a marquee addition.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Eastern Conference hasn’t stood still.

The 76ers landed James and Jaylen Brown, immediately strengthening an already talented roster. The Miami Heat reshaped the conference by acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Toronto Raptors also remain in position to acquire Kawhi Leonard once his trade is finalized, pending the outcome of the NBA’s investigation into the Clippers‘ alleged salary cap circumvention.

The Cavaliers still return one of the league’s strongest cores after last season’s conference finals run.

But after watching the East around them get stronger, Cleveland’s unsuccessful pursuits of Johnson and James underscore an increasingly difficult reality: Standing pat may not be enough to get over the hump.