Cavaliers Fear One Team Stealing LeBron James Via Free Agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers are still considered the favorites to land LeBron James in free agency, but they have some fears over the decision. A new report claimed that teams in the LeBron race all have pessimism to some extent over his next team. Cleveland apparently views the Miami Heat as their biggest competition and some names in the organization think he’s going to sign there.

NBA insider Sam Amick reported the following about what he’s hearing from teams in the race for James:

“I’ve had Miami tell me it’s Cleveland. I’ve had Cleveland tell me it’s Miami. And the Warriors have seemingly had a lot of pessimism recently.”

Amick added that the Golden State Warriors feel pessimistic in general compared to the other teams fearing each other. Most reports claim that Cleveland and Miami are two of the teams with the best chance as Golden State has had mixed results throughout the offseason.

Other teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves are still holding out hope they have a realistic chance. LeBron holds all the power and is going to choose the franchise that gives him the best shot at title contention and provides happiness for his every day life throughout the entire season.

Why Cleveland Remains Best LeBron Fit

Cleveland benefits for both the basketball and off-court variables that could tempt James. The hometown appeal of his loyal Ohio fans giving LeBron a hero’s treatment would see his eventual retirement tour holding more appeal there than with any other NBA franchise.

This roster also is a dream scenario for James or any other star forward. Cleveland has two All-Star guards, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, for an impressive backcourt. LeBron doesn’t have to run the offense and can relax more during the regular season at his older age.

The Cavaliers also currently have two impressive big men of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to score and defend in the paint. James can easily fit into this lineup as a respected forward. Miami has too many players similar to his style and would lack three-point shooting unless one of their other stars move to the bench with LeBron on roster.

Why Cleveland Fears Miami For LeBron Race

The Heat appear to be the only team that the Cavaliers believe can convince LeBron to not return home. Giannis Antetokounmpo joining Miami leads to the Heat hoping to add any other stars on the market for true title contention next season.

Both teams have one similar appeal to James of going back to a familiar situation of a team that he used to play for. LeBron still has strong respect for Pat Riley and could trust his vision of contending while also living in beautiful South Beach again.

The Cavaliers and Heat both won NBA Championships and had their greatest overall success in the NBA with James as the face of the franchise. Miami must promise LeBron other moves in depth to truly make him believe they can contend. Cleveland currently has the star power and depth to give James an instant contender.