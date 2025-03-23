Cavaliers find themselves vs. Jazz, but familiar issues remain

After enduring a four-game losing streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers got back in the win column, but it wasn’t the smoothest path to victory.

A first half marred by poor shooting and sluggish play nearly allowed the struggling Utah Jazz to hang around longer than they should have. Yet, thanks to a dominant second-half surge, the Cavaliers pulled away for a 120-91 victory, snapping their four-game losing streak.

Despite the comfortable final score, this win wasn’t a cause for celebration—it was a reminder that Cleveland still has work to do. The early struggles exposed lingering issues, and while the Cavaliers did what was necessary to take care of business, their performance left plenty of questions about their consistency.

From the opening tip, the Cavaliers looked like a team still searching for its rhythm. Their three-point shooting was abysmal, connecting on just 3-of-25 attempts from deep in the first half. Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, the team’s two primary ball handlers, couldn’t find their stroke from beyond the arc, while the rest of the lineup wasn’t much better.

This wasn’t an isolated incident—it was a continuation of a troubling trend. Throughout their recent losing skid, Cleveland had struggled to establish a consistent offensive rhythm, and those same issues were on full display in the opening two quarters. Shot after shot clanked off the rim, leaving the Cavaliers frustrated and forcing them to find other ways to generate offense.

Luckily for Cleveland, Utah was equally ineffective. The Jazz hit just 6-of-27 from deep in the first half, preventing them from capitalizing on the Cavaliers’ cold streak.

Even with all their struggles, Cleveland managed to take a six-point lead into halftime, giving them a chance to reset and come out with a renewed focus in the second half.

Donovan Mitchell re-found his groove against his former team

Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell has been in a slump, and he knows it.

Over the past week, he’s taken responsibility for his lackluster shooting performances, acknowledging that he needs to be better. While he didn’t explode for a massive scoring night against his former team, he played a more controlled, efficient game that helped keep Cleveland afloat early.

Mitchell scored the first basket of the game and led all scorers at halftime with 13 points.

While his three-point shot continued to betray him—he finished 0-for-5 from deep—he made up for it by attacking the basket and looking for high-quality shots. His willingness to drive instead of settling for contested jumpers kept the offense from completely stalling out.

More importantly, Mitchell didn’t try to force things. In previous games, he had taken difficult shots in an attempt to shoot his way out of his struggles, but this time, he allowed the game to come to him.

He made the right reads, involved his teammates, and played within the flow of the offense. Even though his final stat line of 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting wasn’t eye-popping, his composure set the tone for the team’s turnaround.

Everything fell into place in the second half for Cleveland

Whatever was said in the locker room at halftime worked, because Cleveland came out for the third quarter looking like a completely different team. The energy shifted. The defense tightened. And most importantly, shots started to fall.

The Cavaliers opened the second half with a blistering 15-0 run, quickly stretching their lead to 21 points. Their defense fueled their offense, as they forced turnovers and turned them into easy transition baskets. After a stagnant first half, they finally found their rhythm.

Cleveland outscored Utah 37-19 in the third quarter, putting the game out of reach and allowing head coach Kenny Atkinson to rest his starters in the fourth. The turnaround was a reminder of what this team is capable of when it plays with pace, intensity, and confidence.

One of the most encouraging takeaways from this game was that the Cavaliers didn’t need any one player to carry the load. Instead, they got meaningful contributions from multiple players, a welcome sight after a stretch of games where their offense had become overly reliant on individual efforts.

Jarrett Allen led the team with 18 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting, providing a steady interior presence.

De’Andre Hunter gave the bench a much-needed boost, finishing with 15 points and knocking down some timely three-pointers. Garland, despite an off-night shooting, contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, doing just enough to keep the offense moving.

Evan Mobley quietly recorded his 100th career double-double, finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds. While he wasn’t dominant offensively, his ability to control the glass and alter shots made a significant impact.

Even role players like Ty Jerome and Isaac Okoro made key contributions, showcasing the depth that Cleveland will need to rely on as the season progresses.

Despite ending their losing streak Cleveland still has work to do

There’s no denying that a win against the Jazz, who own one of the worst records in the league, isn’t going to turn many heads. But for a Cavaliers team that had been reeling, this victory was about more than just the opponent—it was about finding themselves again.

During their losing streak, Cleveland had looked disconnected. Their body language was off, their effort was inconsistent, and their offense had become disjointed. But in the second half of this game, they finally played with the joy and energy that had been missing.

Winning breeds confidence and the Cavaliers needed to be reminded of what it feels like to dominate an opponent. They rediscovered their defensive identity, played unselfish basketball, and showed glimpses of the team that had been so effective earlier in the season.

However, as encouraging as the second half was, this game also served as a reminder that the Cavaliers are far from perfect.

Their first-half struggles can’t be ignored, especially considering the level of competition they faced. Against a better team, that kind of slow start could have been costly.

Cleveland’s reliance on three-point shooting remains a concern. While the NBA is a three-point-driven league, the Cavaliers have to find ways to generate offense when their shots aren’t falling. Their interior scoring improved in the second half, but it’s something they’ll need to prioritize moving forward.

Mitchell’s shooting slump is another issue to monitor. While his overall approach was better in this game, the fact remains that he hasn’t looked like himself lately. The Cavaliers need him at his best if they hope to make a serious playoff push.

Still, snapping a four-game losing streak is a start. It wasn’t a perfect win. But it was a necessary one. And for the Cavaliers now, that’s enough.