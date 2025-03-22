Cavaliers hit rock bottom with ugly loss to Suns amid worrying trend

The Cleveland Cavaliers are officially spiraling with no end to their losing streak in sight. A season that once seemed destined for greatness has hit its lowest point yet. Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers dropped their fourth straight game, falling 123-112 to the Phoenix Suns in a contest that was never truly in question.

It was the kind of loss that will force a team to do some soul-searching. The kind that makes you wonder if they’re built for the long haul or simply feasted on a stretch of weaker opponents earlier in the season.

Just a week ago, the Cavaliers looked like a juggernaut. They were coming off a 16-game winning streak, standing tall atop the Eastern Conference, and exuding the confidence of a championship contender.

Now, that dominance feels like a distant memory. The effort has waned. The focus is gone. And most troubling of all, Mitchell has hit a wall at the worst possible time.

Donovan Mitchell is in a scoring drought

It’s not just that Mitchell is struggling. It’s how lost he looks while doing it.

Against Phoenix, he turned in his worst offensive performance of the season—an abysmal 2-for-18 from the field, missing all eight of his three-point attempts. He didn’t even register his first field goal until the final seconds of the first half.

The once-unstoppable force that carried Cleveland’s offense for months now looks like a shadow of himself, second-guessing every move, forcing contested shots, and failing to read the floor like he normally does.

This isn’t just a one-game anomaly. Mitchell hasn’t shot above 50% from the field since February 28. He hasn’t reached that mark from beyond the arc since February 23. His inefficiency has become a glaring issue, and when he’s not the reliable scorer the Cavaliers need him to be, the entire offense suffers.

Of course, Mitchell has been through slumps before. He has the talent and mentality to snap out of it. But right now, the Cavaliers don’t have the luxury of waiting for him to figure it out. They need him to be better, and they need it now.

Mitchell’s struggles don’t exist in a vacuum. His slump has thrown the entire offense off rhythm. Opponents are packing the paint, daring him to shoot, and cutting off his drives. His hesitancy to pass when things aren’t going his way is only exacerbating the problem.

The Cavaliers are built to move the ball, attack weak spots in the defense, and generate open looks. But right now, everything feels forced. Every possession looks like a struggle. And if their best scorer can’t shake out of this funk, the team as a whole will continue to suffer.

The Cavaliers have a lack of fight on either end of the floor

Mitchell’s struggles aren’t the only reason for Cleveland’s recent slide. The entire team has been playing without the edge that defined their success earlier this season. It’s not just a matter of effort—it’s a lack of focus. There’s a difference between playing hard and playing smart, and the Cavaliers are failing at the latter.

The Suns exposed them repeatedly. Kevin Durant, as he’s done so many times before, torched Cleveland’s defense for 42 points. The Cavaliers’ attempt at a 2-3 zone defense was nothing short of a disaster, as they continuously lost track of Durant and left him wide open on the wings. De’Andre Hunter was caught out of position multiple times, and Phoenix made them pay for every defensive lapse.

Phoenix shot 52.2% from the field and 45.2% from three-point range. The Cavaliers gave up at least 30 points in two different quarters. They’ve now allowed 30 or more points in eight of their last 12 quarters. Defense has been an issue all month, and if they aren’t careful, it could become a fatal flaw.

This lack of defensive cohesion has been brewing for weeks. During their winning streak, Cleveland’s offense was so potent that defensive lapses were easier to overlook. But as their offense has slowed down, those mistakes have become glaring.

Too many blown rotations. Too many slow closeouts. Too many second-chance opportunities are given up on the glass. Championship-caliber teams don’t just rely on scoring—they find ways to lock in defensively, even when shots aren’t falling. The Cavaliers haven’t done that, and until they do, this skid may not end.

The Cavaliers are desperate for an offensive spark

When Cleveland is at its best, they have multiple players capable of taking over a game. But during this four-game losing streak, it feels like no one has stepped up. Aside from Evan Mobley’s strong second half against Sacramento, there hasn’t been a single Cavaliers player who has delivered a dominant performance.

Against Phoenix, Darius Garland led the team with 18 points. Ty Jerome added 16 off the bench, but it never felt like he was generating easy offense.

Sam Merrill went 0-for-4 from deep in a game where the Cavaliers desperately needed perimeter shooting. Even when they cut the Suns’ lead to seven in the final minutes, there was never a real sense that Cleveland would complete the comeback.

Someone—whether it’s Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, or even a surprise spark off the bench—needs to light a fire under this offense. Because right now, everything is stuck in the mud, and the Cavaliers won’t get back on track until that changes.

It’s not just about individual performances. The ball movement has stalled. Cleveland’s offense looks predictable, with too many isolation possessions and not enough fluidity.

When this team is rolling, the ball zips around the court, leading to wide-open threes and easy cuts to the basket. Lately, the offense has been stagnant, with players standing around waiting for someone else to make a play. That has to change.

It’s time for Cleveland to look in the mirror

With this loss, Cleveland has now fallen two games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the NBA’s best record. Their 56-14 mark still leads the East, but if they don’t turn things around soon, their position atop the standings could be in jeopardy.

After the previous loss in Sacramento, some sarcastically quipped about the overreactions to the team’s struggles. But after another uninspiring performance in Phoenix, the concerns are real. This is no longer just a bad game or two—it’s a pattern. And if the Cavaliers don’t address it quickly, their championship aspirations could slip away.

The schedule won’t get any easier. The Cavaliers are still in the midst of a grueling West Coast road trip, and their next few games could determine whether this is just a rough patch or the beginning of a larger collapse.

Whatever the case, one thing is clear: the Cavaliers need to wake up. Fast.

The good news? There’s still time. There’s still room for improvement, still time to refocus and rediscover what made them so dominant just weeks ago. But they can’t afford to coast.

Every team in the NBA goes through adversity at some point, and how Cleveland responds in the coming days will say more about their title chances than any win streak ever could.

They have the talent. They have the experience. But right now, they’re lacking something more important: urgency. And if they don’t find it soon, their dream season could turn into a nightmare.