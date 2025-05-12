Cavaliers Forced to Wait For Donovan Mitchell Injury Update

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, May 11. Kenny Atkinson’s team is now trailing it’s Eastern Conference Semifinals series 3-1, and sit on the brink of elimination.

Cleveland’s task was made harder when Donovan Mitchell was forced to leave the game in the first half. He suffered an ankle injury that stopped him from playing in the second half, thus adding more pressure onto a Cavaliers roster that has crumbled during the second round.

“He’ll get an MRI tomorrow,” Atkinson said during a postgame news conference. “I mean, no idea [of his status]. Obviously, he couldn’t go in the second half, so we’ll see what the MRI says.”

The Cavaliers have struggled with injuries in recent weeks. Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter have all missed time at some point in this series. Garland missed four games dating back to the Miami Heat series, due to a big toe sprain.

Nevertheless, losing Mitchell is different. He’s Cleveland’s star player. Without him in the rotation, the Pacers will undoubtedly feel empowered and could wrap up their second-round matchup with a gentleman’s sweep.

Darius Garland Still Playing Through the Pain

When speaking to the media on May 9, following his return for Cleveland’s game three win, Darius Garland hinted that he’s still playing through the pain barrier.

“Y’all don’t understand what I’m going through,” Garland said. “I mean, everybody has their opinion. I’m going out there and playing basketball. Everybody has their nicks and bruises around this time. So, going out and trying to win the series.”

Garland’s ability to break down a defense in the halfcourt is a significant part of what makes the Cavaliers tick. With Mitchell potentially out of the rotation for game five, he may need to take his game to another level.

On Sunday, Garland received 27 minutes of playing time, ending the night with 21 points, 6 assists and 1 rebound. He shot 54.5% from the field but struggled when shooting from deep, going 1-of-5.

Atkinson Rues Pacers’ First-Half Domination

Atkinson was honest in his assessment of the Pacers’ performance against his team. When speaking to the media after the game, he admitted that Rick Carlise’s team enjoyed “complete domination” during the first-half of Sunday’s game.

“Complete domination by them,” Atkinson said. “It’s kind of the story in every facet. There weren’t any tactics involved. They dominated us in every facet of the game…They raised their game to another level, and we didn’t match it. We talked about it; knew it was coming…Their force was greater in every sense.”

Cleveland is now one loss away from being eliminated. After dominating the regular season and earning the first seed, the Pacers have consistently found cracks in the team’s approach. Mitchell’s potential absence is another blow to a Cavaliers team that has likely been shell-shocked by the Pacers’ elite offense and relentless will to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cleveland will need to be perfect moving forward. Otherwise, their season will be over in the coming days, and then, Atkinson and the front office will need to go back to the drawing board.