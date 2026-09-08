Cavaliers Considered Signing Former Lakers Guard Before James Harden Deal

The Cleveland Cavaliers explored one final backcourt addition before financial constraints effectively closed their offseason business.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that Cleveland held discussions with veteran guard Gabe Vincent before completing James Harden’s new contract. Those talks did not produce an agreement, and Fischer said the Cavaliers are now expected to enter the season with their current roster.

“I did hear that Gabe Vincent was someone Cleveland was speaking to at a point in time as well before the Harden deal got finalized,” Fischer said during Bleacher Report’s “NBA Insider Notebook” livestream. “He’s not going to be coming into the fold, and I don’t think Cleveland really has any other plans at this point in time either.”

Fischer described the Cavaliers as “stuck and locked in with this group” because they are hard-capped at the first apron.

The Vincent talks reveal Cleveland’s concern about the limited backcourt depth behind Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Gabe Vincent Could Have Filled Cavaliers’ Backcourt Hole

According to ESPN’s depth chart, Craig Porter Jr. is Cleveland’s primary reserve point guard, followed by rookie Tyrese Proctor. Sam Merrill sits behind Mitchell at shooting guard, with Proctor, Jaylon Tyson and Porter providing additional options.

The group is thin in proven NBA shot creation.

Vincent would have supplied experience behind Cleveland’s All-Star pairing. He can initiate offense, defend either guard position and play without the ball alongside high-usage creators.

The need emerged after Cleveland traded Dennis Schröder to the Charlotte Hornets for Mann. Moving Schröder’s $14.8 million salary created the financial flexibility the Cavaliers needed to continue pursuing Harden and Peyton Watson.

Mann never became part of Cleveland’s final roster. Days later, the Cavaliers sent him, draft compensation and cash to the Washington Wizards as part of the five-team transaction that brought Watson and Cam Whitmore to Cleveland. Max Strus also went to the Los Angeles Clippers in that deal.

Whitmore was subsequently waived.

Watson addressed Cleveland’s longstanding need for a long, athletic two-way forward. But acquiring him cost the Cavaliers two experienced backcourt and wing options in Schröder and Strus, while Mann was rerouted to facilitate the deal.

Vincent could have restored some of that depth. The 30-year-old played an important role in Miami’s run to the 2023 NBA Finals before spending parts of three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Khalifa Diop Signing Cleared Path for Harden

Harden officially re-signed Tuesday after agreeing to a reported three-year, $97 million contract in August. The deal includes a player option for the final season and a trade kicker.

Before making Harden’s contract official, Cleveland needed to add a player eligible for the rookie minimum. The Cavaliers accomplished that by signing Khalifa Diop, the No. 39 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

“Cleveland needed to sign a rookie minimum player in order to make the signing of James Harden official,” Fischer said. “They had to sign that rookie minimum player first.”

The Cavaliers became hard-capped at the $209 million first apron by acquiring Watson through a sign-and-trade. They cannot exceed that threshold during the 2026-27 league year.

That leaves Cleveland with little room to add another established guard without first subtracting salary.

Vincent represented a potential solution. Once the numbers were finalized, however, that door closed.

Barring an unexpected trade, the Cavaliers will enter the season relying heavily on Harden and Mitchell while asking Porter, Merrill and Proctor to provide the backcourt support that Schröder once supplied.