Cavaliers Receive Good News on LeBron James From Top NBA Insider

With LeBron James’ next destination still uncertain, several franchises are still on hold in hopes of landing the veteran superstar for his 24th season.

With James obliged to end up wherever he wants, he is prioritizing some on-court and off-court scenarios with his next destination. The likes of the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and even the Golden State Warriors are tipped as serious landing spots.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, a second homecoming in Cleveland is gaining more ground.

“From talking to Golden State, from talking to people around the Sixers, from talking to coach Chris Finch with Timberwolves … all these teams that are in the mix, they do think that LeBron is most likely to go back to where it all started in Cleveland,” Fischer said. “That is what other teams that are in on LeBron believe is his most likely outcome.”

The Cavaliers were among several franchises drawn up by James’ agent, Rich Paul. The veteran superstar began his career in Cleveland and a return for a possible final stretch would hold emotional weight.

Cavaliers Positioned for LeBron James Reunion Amid New Positive Outlook

James informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would like to continue the 2025-26 season elsewhere. This is despite the franchise’s willingness to re-sign him. His last taste of unrestricted agency was when he left the Cavs to join the Lakers in 2018.

Teams are reportedly prepared to wait as long as needed while James weighs his options for a “happiness-led” opportunity for his next move, not driven primarily by maximum salary.

Teams like the Cavs have even put some free agency moves on hold for now until they are certain of James’ decision. Financially, the Cavs could add James in a veteran mid-level deal, potentially for one year and they see where it goes from there.

James did confirm he will play the 2026-27 season, but didn’t make it known whether it would be his last dance. However, be it one or two seasons, his next destination would no doubt be his last in the NBA.

Cleveland is also reportedly preserving flexibility in line with ongoing speculation that they are keeping roster spots open, potentially including one for a trade involving James’ son, Bronny James, from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Will LeBron Finish in Cleveland?

A move to Cleveland offers James a chance to end his career where it started. However, this time, it is without the same pressure as his 2014 return to deliver the city its first championship. Although the Cavaliers do have championship aspirations.

The franchise made a bold move for James Harden at the trade deadline, signaling their win-now mentality. They already have a core of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley and the possibility of adding James would position a strong roster for a team that reached the Eastern Conference finals.

James turns 42 in December, but isn’t going to be a veteran passenger. He averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds while playing 60 games in the 2025-26 season. There are no guarantees that he will play such a number of games moving forward, but he can still effectively impact the roster.

The Heat and the Warriors also have strong cases for James to sign; however, the latest reports have pegged the Cavaliers as leading the race.