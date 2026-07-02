Cavaliers Receive Strong Insider Message on LeBron James’ Next Move

Following a crushing loss in the Eastern Conference finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers must feel like they are right there, yet still so far.

So who better to add than Cleveland’s ultimate franchise icon to close that gap?

It’s no secret that the Cavs have a second reunion with LeBron James on their radar, but what will the NBA’s all time leading scorer decide to do next in his legendary career? Should a return to Cleveland be considered the most likely scenario this summer for The King? James has informed the Los Angeles Lakers — the same franchise James left the Cavs for eight years ago — he isn’t going to return, opening up fresh speculation.

Cavaliers Receive Message on How to Lure LeBron James Back Home

The Cavs may feel being home to James should be enough to convince the four-time NBA MVP to return to Cleveland, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst would beg to differ. According to the NBA insider, there’s a simple blueprint to capture James’ consideration.

“If a team wants to attract LeBron James, they’re not gonna do it with their facility, their arena, their climate or their chef,” Windhorst said on the ESPN Cleveland radio show. “It’s gonna be something that you do with your roster. What I am suggesting — for free, people can ignore me if they want — is if you want to get his attention, do it with your roster.”

Windhorst also suggests Cleveland might have missed out on a golden opportunity to emerge as the top James suitor by not trading for former Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

“I pointed out, for example, if you were the Cavs, what would happen if you went for Jaylen Brown. Obviously, that door is closed, but I would say the same mandate still applies. What do the Cavs do with their roster that is something that will appeal to him?”

Cleveland Can Still Feel Strongly About Landing LeBron

Maybe nothing else matters. James could be going into his final NBA season. He’ll have the cameras following him around to gather footage that’ll be used in a hit documentary in 20-some-odd years from now. And maybe there’s no place that makes sense for James to close out his career other than Cleveland.

At heart, James is a Cav. He may have enjoyed more success in his four years with the Miami Heat. He may have played more consecutive seasons with the Lakers. But he’s a Cav. The guy who fulfilled his promise to deliver a championship to a city that hadn’t experienced a major sports title in over half a century.

As Winhorst notes, teams hoping to land James must demonstrate to the 22-time All-Star they are ready to contend for a championship. Can the Cavs confidently say they are a title threat? That’s debatable. With James, though? Many would take that bet.

Meanwhile, James is not close to announcing a decision, according to reports. He also has not rebuffed the teams that have reached out to express interest in acquiring him. James is reportedly leaving things up to his agent, Rich Paul, for now as the start of free agency unfolds. It may be a while before James makes a decision.

But the Cavs will continue to be floated among the teams best-positioned to land the 41-year-old superstar