Cavaliers’ James Harden Reveals How Long he Wants to Play in NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers star guard James Harden is nearing the end of his NBA career, but he’s not there just yet.

After the Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals, Harden discussed his future in the league in an interview with Andscape, and he revealed how long he hopes to continue playing.

James Harden Wants to Play 20 Seasons in the NBA

Harden, who just finished his 17th season in the league, revealed that he plans to play for 20 seasons, at least, which means that he has a minimum of three more seasons ahead of him.

“I love to hoop. I will know when it’s over,” Harden said. “I definitely want to get to 20 seasons. I’m starting to think about [life after basketball]. I’ve been thinking about it, but actually trying to figure out what I want to do is the thing. You wake up and you’re like, ‘Do I still want to be in basketball?’ I’m pretty smart and pretty understanding what’s going on and what s‑‑‑ I’ve done even though I haven’t won a championship.

“So, it’s a lot of questions, man. I’m maneuvering through it right now. I’m figuring it out, which is challenging, but it’s a tough process. It’s fun because I am intelligent and smart enough to figure out what excites me and what I have love and passion for other than the game of basketball.”

You could question a lot of things about Harden, but his love for the game isn’t one of them.

Will James Harden Finish his Career With the Cavaliers?

When it comes to where Harden is going to play out those final years of his career, it certainly seems like Cleveland is the most likely answer at this point in time. Harden has a player option for next season that he can turn down in favor of a new deal inn unrestricted free agency, and it seems like both sides plan to move forward together.

Harden has expressed a desire to remain in Cleveland, and he’s optimistic about the team’s outlook moving forward with some added familiarity.

“I feel like we got it if we [add] a couple more pieces, [make] adjustments and get a whole full season,” Harden said of the Cavaliers. “We went through our adversity in this postseason. We didn’t really know each other. We still don’t really know each other.”

Harden is certainly speaking like he plans to be part of the Cavaliers next season, and in that case, he thinks that the playoff experience the group gained this year will be beneficial moving forward.

“I think having a full year will definitely help coming off this push. … Coming into my 18th year, I don’t have no pride,” Harden said. “I just want to win.”