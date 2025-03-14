Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen Addresses Last Summer’s Trade Rumors

Jarrett Allen is a core part of the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ rotation. The explosive rim-runner has formed a fearsome partnership with Evan Mobley, as the two big men work in tandem to anchor Kenny Atkinson’s defense.

However, during the 2024 offseason, Allen wasn’t sure if he was going to be traded. During a Feb 28 interview with Andescape’s Marc J. Spears, Allen discussed his mindset over the summer.

“I understand the business of all this. I understand that people are going to make moves to try to elevate the team however they feel possible,” Allen said. “And if I wasn’t part of that plan, so be it. I’ve been a part of the Brooklyn trade that brought James Harden to Brooklyn. So, I’m not saying I’m numb to it. But I understand how things go.”

Fortunately for Allen, Atkinson was keen on keeping him around after he took over from J.B. Bickerstaff.

“There was some talk before the season of whether these two bigs can work together, J.A. [Allen] and Evan,” Atkinson told Spears during the same article. “We had the discussions. We talked about it. I believed it could work because I knew [Allen’s] skillset. I also knew how important a versatile lineup is in the playoffs. So, me and J.A. talked about it.”

Allen has been a dominant force for Cleveland this season. In 65 games he’s averaging 13.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1 block er game. He’s shooting 70% from the field, with the majority of his shots coming at the rim.

Cavaliers Jarrett Allen Has Accepted His Role Change

Ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, the Cavaliers moved to acquire De’Andre Hunter. Since Hunter’s addition to the rotation, Allen has found himself on the bench when Cleveland rolls out its closing lineup.

“It’s not really difficult for me,” Allen told Cleveland.com when asked about his role change on March 7. “I trust Kenny (Atkinson) wholeheartedly. Sometimes I wish I was out there. Sometimes I understand why I’m not. At the end of the day, it’s not my job to decide. It’s my job to do the best I can whenever my number is called…I’ve always had the mindset of doing what is best for the team.”

Allen will likely get his opportunities in the closing lineup. Sometimes, Atkinson will need to lean into a bigger lineup to counter what opposing teams are doing. Still, it would appear Allen has been willing to accept an altered role for the good of the team. Considering Cleveland is currently on its second 15-game win streak of the season, it would appear Allen has made the right decision.

Donovan Mitchell Believes Allen is Mr. Consistent

When speaking to Cleveland.com, Donovan Mitchell praised his rim-running teammate, labelling him ‘Mr. Consistent.’

“He is Mr. Consistent,” Mitchell said. “He is always going to be there for us. He’s the ultimate team guy. No matter what happens, he finishes or doesn’t finish, he is always going to be there, always going to have a smile on his face, always ready. Gotta give him a lot of credit. Not many bigs who are All-Stars are able to be that selfless. It’s a blessing to play with him. We all know how rare that is.”

Mitchell, 28, has been exceptional for the Cavaliers this season. In 60 games, he’s averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists, averaging 45.1% from the field and 38.4% from deep. He’s a core reason why the Cavaliers are among the favorites to win the 2025 NBA championship.

Of course, Allen has played a significant role too. Neverteless, it will be interesting to see how Cleveland navigates the postseason, and whether they can build on what has been a dominant regular-season run.