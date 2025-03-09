Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen Breaks Silence on Role Change

Jarrett Allen is one of the most important players on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster. He’s an elite rim-runner and rim protector who helps provide vertical spacing to Kenny Atkinson’s rotation.

However, since the addition of De’Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks, Allen’s role has slightly changed. He’s still a starter, and a vital part of the team’s core. Yet, the 26-year-old big man has found himself on the bench when Atkinson has gone to his closing lineup.

“It’s not really difficult for me,” Allen told Cleveland.com when asked about his role change on March 7. “I trust Kenny (Atkinson) wholeheartedly. Sometimes I wish I was out there. Sometimes I understand why I’m not. At the end of the day, it’s not my job to decide. It’s my job to do the best I can whenever my number is called.”

Hunter is a high-level three-and-d wing. He provides defensive versatility and much-needed floor spacing. With Hunter in the closing lineup, there’s more space for Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to go to work. Evan Mobley‘s presence ensures there’s still a rim deterrent in the paint.

“I’ve always had the mindset of doing what is best for the team,” Allen said.

Donovan Mitchell Labels Allen ‘Mr. Consistent’

Mitchell praised his athletic teammate when speaking to Cleveland.com regarding Allen’s role change.

“He is Mr. Consistent,” Mitchell said. “He is always going to be there for us. He’s the ultimate team guy. No matter what happens, he finishes or doesn’t finish, he is always going to be there, always going to have a smile on his face, always ready. Gotta give him a lot of credit. Not many bigs who are All-Stars are able to be that selfless. It’s a blessing to play with him. We all know how rare that is.”

Allen has been impressive for the Cavaliers this season. In 63 outings, he’s averaging 13.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 70.3% from the field. Regardless of whether he’s in the closing lineup or not, he’s going to have a vital role in the team’s push to make the NBA Finals.

Cavaliers Tipped to Beat Celtics, Make NBA Finals

According to Charles Barkley, who was speaking via a recent edition of TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA,’ the Cavaliers are slight favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference. Of course, that would likely mean defeating the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series.

“Man, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the finals,” Barkley said. “…That’s going to be a great series if they play the Celtics. But right now, I’m telling you, and I told you to book it last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to the NBA finals. I did guarantee it.”

The Cavaliers and Celtics have split their season series 2-2. Both teams match up well against each other. However, the Celtics have vast postseason experience, which could prove to be the deciding factor. Nevertheless, with Mitchell’s scoring ability and Allen’s athleticism, the Cavaliers will be a tough out for anybody.

As such, if Boston and Cleveland meet in the Eastern Conference finals, we should gear up for an instant classic, regardless of who wins.