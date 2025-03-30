Cavaliers’ Kenny Atkinson Calls Out Rebounding Woes After Latest Loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped their 15th game of the season with a 122-133 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Kenny Atkinson’s team has now lost five games in the last two weeks, meaning one-third of its total losses have been in March. During his postgame news conference following the defeat to Detroit, Atkinson rued his team’s rebounding woes.

Cleveland gave up 16 offensive rebounds while also getting outdueled on the boards 43-41.

Cleveland is ninth in the NBA for rebounds per game. It’s clear they’re capable of controlling the glass. As such, Atkinson’s comments are likely designed to get a response out of his team as they attempt to navigate what is becoming a difficult stretch.

Atkinson Has Previously Called for Discipline

Rebounding is an effort-based skill. You have to hustle, fight, and command your space. Of course, you must also remain disciplined, as being too overzealous could create gaps within a defense’s structure.

During a March 18 news conference following the Cavaliers’ loss to the LA Clippers, Atkinson discussed the need for defensive discipline.

“They played great,” Atkinson said. “Elite shot-making performance by them. A poor defensive performance by us…Our lack of discipline, fouling them, putting them on the line. And then giving them second-chance points. Even though they did have an elite shot-making game, we didn’t do the little things. We weren’t disciplined on the margins. That’s why you give up 132 points.”

Cleveland must rediscover it’s dominance, both as a defensive unit and as a high-level rebounding team. And with the playoffs quickly approaching, they must find that previous level very quickly.

Donovan Mitchell Reveals Cavaliers Playoff Goals

During a March 24 interview with Tony Jones of The Athletic, Donovan Mitchell discussed the Cavaliers’ goals heading into the postseason. The All-Star guard also doubled down on his belief that the team hasn’t accomplished anything yet.

“What drives us is that we know we haven’t done anything yet,” Mitchell said. “We haven’t accomplished anything we really want to accomplish. We’ve made the playoffs, but that was a given. We have a lot that we still need to get done. So we have to figure out a way to clean up what we need to clean up so that we can be ready for the playoffs.”

Mitchell has enjoyed a strong season for Cleveland. He’s averaging 24 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.8% from deep. He will undoubtedly have a core role once the playoffs begin.

In truth, the Cavaliers will go as far as Mitchell can take them. After all, he’s their best player and most dangerous weapon in the clutch.