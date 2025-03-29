Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Pistons Triple Their Win Total From Last Season

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Teammates Ausar Thompson and Cade Cunningham celebrate during a timeout.
Getty
Ausar Thompson, right, of the Detroit Pistons.

In a historic turnaround, the Detroit Pistons’ resurgence has accomplished a feat never before seen in the NBA.

With their 133-122 victory over the East leading Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons have won their 42nd game of the season, tripling their win total from their previous campaign. Following a disastrous 2023-23 season where the Pistons found themselves on a historic 28 game losing streak and a 14-68 season, the Pistons have ironically improved by 28 games and has secured their first winning season since the 2015-16 season.

The Pistons have much to celebrate this season. After hiring new President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon and hiring Head Coach JB Bickerstaff, Detroit is playing their best basketball in a decade. The team now plays with a defensive mindset and gets their offense in transition, quickly becoming one of the best watches in all of basketball.

The Pistons have grown all season, led by All-NBA lock Cade Cunningham. Cunningham has evolved his game, becoming a nightly triple double threat and is 3rd in the NBA in assists. The young core features Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson, who just last season had questions if they could play together. Teammates Malik Beasley, Dennis Schroeder, Tim Hardaway Jr, and Tobias Harris among others have provided leadership and consistency for the young team.

Detroit Pistons’ resurgence has accomplished a feat never before seen, and there are still eight games left to play. Three more wins, and the Pistons have secured their best season record since the 2007-08 season. A playoff series is guaranteed for Detroit, where they will have the opportunity to win their first playoff game since the same season.

Detroit Basketball is back on the rise, and with the young core and veteran leadership, the future is bright for the Motor City.

Reese Taylor Reese Taylor is a Michigan-based sports writer who covers the Detroit Lions for Heavy.com. More about Reese Taylor

Read More
,

Detroit Pistons Players

Malik Beasley's headshot M. Beasley
Cade Cunningham's headshot C. Cunningham
Jalen Duren's headshot J. Duren
Simone Fontecchio's headshot S. Fontecchio
Tim Hardaway's headshot T. Hardaway
Tobias Harris's headshot T. Harris
Ron Holland's headshot R. Holland
Jaden Ivey's headshot J. Ivey
Daniss Jenkins's headshot D. Jenkins
Bobi Klintman's headshot B. Klintman
Chimezie Metu's headshot C. Metu
Jaylen Nowell's headshot J. Nowell
Paul Reed's headshot P. Reed
Marcus Sasser's headshot M. Sasser
Dennis Schroder's headshot D. Schröder
Tolu Smith's headshot T. Smith
Isaiah Stewart's headshot I. Stewart
Ausar Thompson's headshot A. Thompson
Lindy Waters's headshot L. Waters

Comments

Detroit Pistons Triple Their Win Total From Last Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x