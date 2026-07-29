Cavaliers Proposed to Land Kevin Durant in Blockbuster 3-Team Trade for 3 Stars

Did someone say the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for some help at forward position?

For weeks, the Cavs waited patiently as LeBron James mulled his free agency decision. From the opportunity for another homecoming to finishing his career where it began, there were plenty of reasons why many felt James was Cleveland bound once again. Instead, James, the oldest player in the NBA, chose the conference rival Philadelphia 76ers. And not long after, they had to watch Joel Embiid dancing uncontrollably in a video posted on his X account.

The Cavs are in the running for 23-year-old swingman Jonathan Kuminga, according to reports, but remain in somewhat of a stalemate as Kuminga and his camp continue to weigh the best option.

Scratch that. Why not go after a former MVP instead? He’s gettable.

The Trade Idea That Sends Kevin Durant to the Cavaliers

Cavs fans, drop the moment of Kevin Durant crushing Cleveland’s title hopes in two straight Game 3s of the Finals. Durant alongside James Harden, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley? Move over, Philly.

In a hypothetical three-team trade scenario, the Cavs pick up the phone and engage the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors in a deal revolving around Durant. Here’s the proposed framework:

Cavs receive: Kevin Durant and Clint Capela

Rockets receive: Jarrett Allen, Christian Braun, Jaylon Tyson and two first round picks

Nuggets receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Max Strus and a second round pick (via CLE)

Warriors receive: Cam Johnson

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotions.

So, why would all three teams agree to this trade?

What’s in it for Everyone

For Cleveland, this trade is about going all-in around Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Because a move like this is kinda, sorta required when the rest of the much of the conference improved so much in one offseason.

Although Cleveland is coming off a conference finals appearance, Durant, a 16-time All-Star, would give them a completely different level of talent. Not only would the Cavs acquire the best player in the best, but they would also reduce salary commitments by roughly $4.4 million, all while remaining $16.7 million below the luxury tax line and $25.7 million below the first apron.

With Durant having only two years remaining on his deal, there is no risking a long-term trap. That especially helps when the player is going-on 38 years old and, presumably, doesn’t have many years left to play.

The Rockets, meanwhile, would pick up reliable win-now pieces and additional draft capital. Tyson has future All-Star potential, while Braun, an experienced playoff starter, is not far behind. The Nuggets wingman is coming off a down season mostly due to injuries. Before last season, he was firmly viewed as a long-term piece in Denver.

Although they won 52 games last season, the Rockets took a step back in many eyes. It might be wise to capitalize on Durant’s trade value while it is still relatively high.

Denver would have great reason to agree to this hypothetical trade. Dropping Braun and Johnson would reduce their payroll by nearly $8 million. While the Nuggets would still remain over the luxury tax line, the savings would reduce its tax burden and create more room below the first apron, potentially creating the wiggle room needed to retain restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

The Warriors would swap Porzingis for Johnson, the younger and far more durable player, while comfortably staying away from financial penalties.

For Cleveland, would a lineup featuring Harden, Mitchell, Durant and Mobley help keep up with the Sixers and New York Knicks? It sure gives the Cavs a good chance.