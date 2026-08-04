Hi, Subscriber

Cavaliers Trade Proposal Lands Kyrie Irving in Eye-Popping Evan Mobley Deal

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game One
Getty
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers yells to a teammate during the second half of Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena on May 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Raptors 116-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Although the NBA offseason has cooled, don’t be surprised if a blockbuster trade comes out of the blue. With the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly still in the market for an upgrade, the possibility of a trade cannot be dismissed.

As Cleveland well knows by now, LeBron James didn’t return. A second homecoming didn’t happen after all. The Cavs waited and waited some more just to lose the greatest player in franchise history to a conference rival.

If not James, why not bring back another familiar face? 

The Cavaliers Trade Idea That Brings Kyrie Irving Back to Cleveland

Kyrie Irving Knicks vs. Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 25: Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers controls the ball against the New York Knicks on October 25, 2016 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

In a wild but legal (and fun!) trade idea, the Cavs pick up the phone and call the Dallas Mavericks to execute a trade for former All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Here’s the hypothetical deal:

Cavaliers receive: Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and a 2029 first round pick

Mavericks receive: Evan Mobley

It is important to reiterate that this trade is purely hypothetical and intended for some fun debate, not to stir emotions. 

So, why does Cleveland send out a young franchise cornerstone, and why does Dallas trade its second-best player and a star role player?

For Cleveland, bringing back Irving would turn around an underwhelming offseason. More importantly, the Cavs would be going all-in for the Eastern Conference crown next season, uniting Irving with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Three guards leading the way? Would that even work? With Jarrett Allen and the newly-acquired Washington hanging down low, it definitely could.

Would these Cavs have a better chance to compete in a suddenly dangerous East? The Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors got considerably better. The Indiana Pacers are coming back. The New York Knicks just won this thing called the Larry O’Brien trophy. 

Granted, surrendering Mobley, a 25-year-old budding superstar for the aging and injury prone Irving is a massive risk. The Cavs might say no. But it might be worth a shot if it means having three elite playmakers next to two star-quality big men. Washington is no Mobley, but he’s a consistent contributor.

As for Dallas, what’s there not to love? The Mavs would move off an aging star and pair a future league MVP in Cooper Flagg, the reigning Rookie of the Year, with a franchise cornerstone in Mobley. Oh, and the Mavs would shed nearly $10 million in payroll and generate nearly $37 million in apron space. Talk about having the bag to go star hunting down the road.

Luka Doncic back to Dallas in 2028, anyone? 

Why Cleveland Would Have to Deal Mobley and Not James Harden

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley

GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 13: Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after making a three-point basket against the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena on May 13, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

For starters, it would make more sense for Cleveland to trade James Harden and not Mobley. After all, Harden is much older. The Mavs would still be getting a more durable star point guard. 

But the Cavs wouldn’t be able to land Irving for Harden, according to NBA insider Brandin Robinson. And it has to do with Flagg.

“A Mavericks source with direct knowledge of the situation didn’t mince words,” Robinson wrote, “pointing directly to the team’s long-term vision: ‘If you offer James Harden to Dallas for Kyrie, whose growth is stunted? Cooper Flagg! You can’t stunt his growth.’”

Although it has been reported that the Mavs have strongly resisted trade offers for Irving, it is highly unlikely that they turn down a deal that would send them Mobley, a former Defensive Player of the Year who has yet to touch his prime. 

If Cleveland seeks to reunite with Irving and views the nine-time All-Star as still capable of playing a featured role on a championship-contender, there’s a chance — albeit a very slim one! — they agree to a trade like this.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

0 Comments

Cavaliers Trade Proposal Lands Kyrie Irving in Eye-Popping Evan Mobley Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x