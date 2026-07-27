Report: Cavaliers Get Major Kyrie Irving Trade Update After LeBron’s Decision

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to wiggle their way out of this one. After missing out on LeBron James, Cleveland’s hopes were crushed. Now it remains to be seen what comes next.

On Sunday, the Cavs made their first notable move of the offseason, signing Mario Hezonja to a one-year deal. Hezonja, 31, spent the last four years playing overseas. He’ll hopefully be helpful, but not in a LeBron kind of way.

Another former Cavalier has hit the rumor mill this summer — James’ ex-running mate Kyrie Irving, who left the Cavs in a trade nine years ago. For a moment, it looked like there might have been a path for the Cavs to reunite with both James and Irving. But James chose the Philadelphia 76ers. And Irving appears to be happy in Dallas right now.

The Kyrie Irving-James Harden Trade Rumors Surrounding the Cavaliers

As a James decision felt close, speculation of an Irving trade back to Cleveland ripped through the NBA. But according to NBA insider Brandin Robinson, a Harden-for-Irving swap was never discussed between the Cavs and Mavs, though Irving is reportedly open to a reunion down the line.

“Irving is content in Dallas, and the Mavericks have zero intention of moving their star guard unless a deal commands an extraordinary return,” Robinson wrote. “While sources indicate Irving could theoretically be open to a Cleveland homecoming down the line, it won’t come via a hypothetical trade for James Harden.”

Even if Irving were to push for a return to Cleveland and the Mavs agreed to send him back, they wouldn’t ask for Harden in a deal, the 11-time All-Star would hinder the growth of ascending superstar forward Cooper Flagg.

“When pressed on the validity of a hypothetical Kyrie-for-Harden swap,” Robinson wrote, “a Mavericks source with direct knowledge of the situation didn’t mince words, pointing directly to the team’s long-term vision: ‘If you offer James Harden to Dallas for Kyrie, whose growth is stunted? Cooper Flagg! You can’t stunt his growth.’”

Did LeBron Want Kyrie in Cleveland?

James chose the Sixers in somewhat of a shocker. According to reports, many around the NBA viewed Philadelphia as a suitor for James but not to the level of Cleveland or Miami.

There was plenty of discourse about James allegedly pushing for Irving to be traded from Dallas to Cleveland. ESPN NBA insider Vince Goodwill confirmed this was the case.

“League sources said James had been angling for former teammate Irving to join him in Cleveland, but the Dallas Mavericks have had no interest in engaging the Cavaliers in a trade, and Irving is believed to be comfortable where he is,” Goodwill wrote.

Irving, 34, is still seen as one of the top players in the NBA. Traded from Brooklyn to Dallas ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, Irving, a nine-time All-Star, seems to have found a comfortable home. The Mavs, meanwhile, appear intent on retaining Irving at this time.

Irving missed the 2025-26 season with a torn ACL, but James still expressed desire to reunite with him, which shows how the four-time league MVP views Irving.