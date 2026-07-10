Cavaliers Proposed to Land Kyrie Irving for 3 Players to Attract LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming for a transformative offseason and could pursue a high profile reunion with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

While James’ free agency decision remains entirely in his hands, a trade for Irving from the Dallas Mavericks looks interesting. The backcourt and add playoff-proven experience is the catch to put him alongside Donovan Mitchell and James Harden.

In a proposed trade, the Cavaliers would acquire Irving in exchange for Max Strus for a traded player exception, Dennis Schroder and Sam Merrill. This deal is a pure salary matching basis, one which makes it favorable for all sides involved.

Tha Mavs get some pieces to help their rebuild around Cooper Flagg while the Cavs get a former star who helped deliver their first and only championship to date.

Cavaliers Pursue a Possible Kyrie Irving Trade

The Mavericks are yet to indicate any sign that they intend to trade Irving. He did miss the entire 2025-26 season recovering from a torn ACL, but is still viewed as an important part of the organization.

With a new look front office led by Masai Ujiri, Dallas may decide to fully move on from the post-Luka Doncic era which may involve moving Irving now and getting returns.

Irving, 34, is carrying a cap hit of approximately $39.5 million this coming year and his deal includes a player option for 2027-28. His deal looks solid for the Mavs and in this framework, they will be getting additional space if they trade him.

For Cleveland however, there may be salary cap implications in trading for Irving. The Cavs already have Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Harden on significant deals. Mitchell has already penned a new four-year extension worth $273 million.

The silver lining is that Harden’s situation may make it easier to add Irving. He declined his $42.3 million player option for 2026-27 and is negotiating a new multi-year agreement for added flexibility.

Despite that, the Cavs would still have one of the most expensive rosters in the league.

Irving’s Backcourt Fit and Potential for a Full Reunion

Cleveland has already shown strong contention aspirations by moving for Harden at the trade deadline. The franchise had a deep postseason run that ultimately ended in the Conference Finals to eventual NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

Irving would be the kind of addition that takes the Cavs over the line. He remains one of the elite ball handlers and creative sparks in the league. He has shown his ability to contribute as a secondary star, playing alongside Luka Doncic before he left Dallas.

If the offseason goes according to plan for the Cavaliers they could have a full reunion with James’ signing. A lineup of Mitchell, Harden, Irving, James and Mobley would be a powerhouse. Although, there may be some role adjustments as both James, Irving and Harden are all high usage ball handlers.

The risk with Irving is his injury. Coming back from a long term absence may come with lacking game sharpness. However the Cavaliers can bank on his strong numbers when healthy and on the floor.





