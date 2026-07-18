Cavaliers Learn New LeBron James Decision Factor

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain the team many around the NBA expect LeBron James to choose.

But Thursday’s developments offered a reminder that the race may not be as straightforward as it appears.

While James revealed during CNBC and Boardroom’s Game Plan event that family—particularly his youngest daughter, Zhuri—is playing a significant role in his free-agency decision, veteran Andscape’s Marc J. Spears said those comments reinforced why he still believes the Golden State Warriors remain a legitimate contender despite Cleveland’s standing as the perceived favorite.

For the Cavaliers, it added a new layer to a pursuit that has increasingly been viewed as theirs to lose.

LeBron Reveals Family’s Growing Influence

Speaking with Rich Kleiman during CNBC and Boardroom’s Game Plan event, James offered a rare glimpse into the personal side of his decision-making process.

While Bronny James has begun the next chapter of his NBA career and Bryce James is preparing for his freshman season at Arizona after redshirting last year, James said it is his youngest daughter whose opinion has become especially important.

“It’s my almost 12-year-old daughter who is pulling the weight a lot,” James said.

James revealed he privately spoke with Zhuri before news of his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers became public.

“I pulled her to the side and I was like, ‘Baby, I’m letting you know. I don’t want you to hear from nobody else, but I won’t be playing for the Lakers next year. I will be playing somewhere else,'” James said.

Rather than simply informing her, James wanted to know how she felt about him spending even more time away from home.

“‘I won’t be home all the time… I just want to know how you felt about it because you mean a lot to me. Me being away from you means a lot.'”

James later summarized the conversation succinctly.

“So, the family portion is a big thing, too.”

Spears: Cleveland Cavaliers Still Lead the Race

Appearing Thursday on Willard and Dibs on 95.7 The Game,, Spears said Cleveland remains the destination he has heard linked to James more than any other team.

“What I heard all week long is Cleveland,” Spears said.

At the same time, Spears explained why he has not ruled out Golden State.

“Daughter’s like middle school, right? Pretty much L.A. is all she’s known,” Spears said. “Wife has been in L.A. They’ve been there for eight years.”

That family dynamic, Spears said, makes the Warriors a legitimate challenger despite Cleveland’s momentum.

“I haven’t given up on the Warriors because of the family aspect,” Spears said. “I think today that part got reinforced by what he said to Rich Kleiman.”

Unlike Cleveland, Golden State would allow James to remain only a short flight from Los Angeles, where his family has established its home over the past eight years.

James’ Latest Comments Also Strengthen Cavaliers’ Case

Family has clearly become part of James’ equation, but he reiterated Friday during a live taping of The Shop at Fanatics Fest that basketball remains the foundation of his decision.

“Most important is I want to compete,” James said. “I want to compete at a high level. I want to join a franchise that kind of shares the same motto as myself and that’s practicing championship habits every day, but trusting the process more than anything…”

Those comments may ultimately reinforce Cleveland’s appeal as much as any other team.

The Cavaliers already feature an established championship core of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, giving James the opportunity to join a proven contender rather than carry another franchise. That nucleus guided Cleveland to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance of the post-LeBron era before falling to the eventual champion New York Knicks. Adding James would not be about rebuilding the Cavaliers. It would be about giving a team already on the doorstep of the Finals the chance to finish the job and return the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Cleveland.

That helps explain why Spears said Cleveland remains the team he continues to hear most often in league circles.

Two Different Definitions of Home

Even so, James’ own words suggest this decision may not be based solely on basketball.

A return to Northeast Ohio would bring James back to the franchise where he fulfilled a promise by delivering Cleveland’s first championship in 52 years, adding another chapter to one of the NBA’s most celebrated homecomings.

Remaining closer to Los Angeles, however, would keep him near the home Savannah, Zhuri and the rest of his family have built over the past eight years—a reality James acknowledged now carries significant weight.

The Cavaliers can offer the pull of where James cemented his basketball legacy. The Warriors can offer proximity to where his family’s life exists today.

For now, Spears said league chatter still points to Cleveland.

“What I heard all week long is Cleveland,” Spears said.

James’ family remarks, however, made clear that this decision may ultimately come down to balancing two different definitions of home.