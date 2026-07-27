Report: Cavaliers’ LeBron James Reunion Hinged on Donovan Mitchell Trade

LeBron James chose Philadelphia for the 24th season of his NBA career, but the Cleveland Cavaliers may have lost out to another homecoming for the Akron native months before his decision became official.

A new report from Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson framed Cleveland’s missed opportunity around a disruptive prior to signing James at the veteran minimum.

According to one league source cited in the report, the Cavaliers may have needed to keep Darius Garland and use Donovan Mitchell as the focal point in a trade for Jaylen Brown.

The source argued there was a “good chance” James would have returned to Cleveland if the resulting group included Garland, Brown and Evan Mobley.

There is no indication Cleveland and Boston held substantive talks around that exact construction.

But it brings up the question: Did the Cavaliers build the wrong backcourt for the player they hoped to add?

Cavaliers’ James Harden Trade May Have Closed the Door

Cleveland changed its roster in February, sending Garland and a future second-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for James Harden. The swap paired Harden with Mitchell and gave the Cavaliers another scorer for a postseason run.

Cleveland reached the Eastern Conference finals, but the New York Knicks swept the series.

The result left the Cavaliers with a pondering thought about whether two high-usage guards could give the offense enough variety against the best teams in the conference.

Robinson reported that James’ camp viewed Garland’s departure as a negative.

Rich Paul said James loved Garland, a fellow Klutch Sports client, but there were also concerns about Harden’s ball-dominant style and James’ fit in Kenny Atkinson’s system.

One league fixture told Robinson, “Donovan Mitchell is not a number one,” then described a Garland-Brown-Mobley trio as the version of Cleveland that could have attracted James.

Mitchell averaged 27.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds last season and remained Cleveland’s primary offensive engine. Moving him would have meant trading the player around whom the Cavaliers had organized their championship window.

Brown Became Philadelphia’s Separator

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Brown from the Boston Celtics on July 6 for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

Brown arrived as a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and the 2024 NBA Finals MVP after averaging a career-high 28.7 points last season.

That trade gave Philadelphia the two-way wing Cleveland lacked in the reported alternative.

Brown could defend larger perimeter assignments, score without controlling every possession and carry the offense when James or Joel Embiid sat.

Robinson reported that Brown’s arrival ultimately moved Philadelphia ahead of Cleveland and the other teams involved.

A team featuring Brown, Embiid and Tyrese Maxey offered James enough scoring, size and postseason experience to accept a minimum contract and make his fourth free-agent move.

Ultimately, Brown landed in Philadelphia. James followed. And Cleveland’s missed reunion may have been decided earlier than we thought.