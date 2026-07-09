Cavaliers Proposed to Reunite LeBron James and Kyrie Irving After Major Trade

LeBron James has not yet decided on his next destination which has left several possible franchises like the Cleveland Cavaliers hanging.

However, the Cavs are willing to do their part in making their pitch to sign James the most favorable. With the veteran superstar not moving for money, a homecoming appeal could be enticing.

According to Bleacher Report NBA writer Greg Swartz, Cleveland could pursue a three-team deal involving Kyrie Irving that would bring the veteran point guard back to the franchise a decade on from when he and James led the Cavs to their first and only NBA championship.

In the proposed trade involving the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks as well, Cleveland would acquire Irving, Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall from Dallas.

The Heat would receive James Harden from Cleveland, while the Mavericks would get Jarrett Allen and Dennis Schroder from Cleveland, as well as Davion Mitchell and Nikola Jovic from Miami.

“Cavs get Kyrie Irving to recruit LeBron in FA [free agency] + wing defender and center. Cleveland stays below 1st apron,” Swartz wrote.

This deal looks beneficial to all parties involved, not just Cleveland. The Heat would be getting a frontcourt upgrade in Harden, while the Mavericks would get additional help in their roster.

How a Cavaliers-Kyrie Irving-LeBron James Reunion Can Work By Moving Harden

This is an interesting situation because the Heat, who are one of the facilitators in this deal, are also interested in James. However, Harden is a tempting option to have in the backcourt and clearly an upgrade which makes Cleveland’s case to make this deal valid.

The Mavericks have not indicated that they intend to trade Irving this offseason. He had a year-long absence due to injury, but is still valued within the organization. However, the front office in Dallas has changed and a lot of things can change with it in the coming months.

Irving’s contract could become movable in the right structure. He is on a three-year $118.4 million deal with a cap hit of approximately $39.5 million for 2026-27.

The Cavaliers would naturally move Harden before they can accommodate any significant deal. The franchise and the veteran star are discussing a new multi-year deal after he declined his $42.3 million player option for the upcoming season.

Cleveland also gains depth pieces in this deal. Gafford comes in as frontcourt depth, as Allen will be moved. Marshall is in the wing as Schroder also moves out in the framework.

The Cavs could line up with Donovan Mitchell, Irving, Evan Mobley and James as the core if the veteran superstar signs.

Familiar Irving and James Connection in Cleveland

The James and Irving duo in Cleveland is one that still remains part of the franchise’s history. The 2016 championship run is still one of the most memorable in NBA history.

However, since their last Finals appearance in 2018, playoff success has been hard to come by. The franchise even slipped into mediocrity for some years until they traded for Mitchell in 2022.

The Cavs made the Eastern Conference finals this year, which is an indication that they are headed somewhere. One or two good tweaks, like a move for championship-pedigree veterans, could be the deciding factor.

James already has Cleveland high among his next possible destinations, this is where it all started and where it could end as well. The Irving factor makes it more interesting as a chance to compete for a ring once again.