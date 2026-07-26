Report: Cavaliers’ LeBron Chances Took Major Blow After Mobley Trade Decision

While the NBA world is still bumping with emotion over the LeBron James to Philadelphia 76ers news, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still processing what hit them.

Not only did James say no to a storybook reunion, but he joined the conference rival instead. So what led to the four-time league MVP passing on a reunion when many were convinced that was his best path forward?

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Cavs decision to not trade for Jaylen Brown likely played a major role in James saying no to Cleveland.

“The issue of the Cavaliers not making any moves to improve their roster, specifically not pursuing Jaylen Brown when Boston was making him available, also clearly influenced James’ decision. If Cleveland was willing to part ways with Evan Mobley in a deal for Brown, that would’ve weighed heavily in LeBron’s mind, but this is simply a hypothetical game at this juncture.”

Would Cavaliers Have Landed LeBron James Had They Acquired Brown?

The Cavs thought they were sitting pretty by not making any moves. They wanted to preserve all the flexibility needed to add James to the roster and, perhaps, pay him significantly more than what competing teams could offer.

Instead, they may have been watching their chances to land The King quickly fade away as James held back to see which teams were making big moves.

The Sixers pulled the trigger. They landed Brown, the 29-year-old perennial All-Star, from the Boston Celtics in a stunning, and rather lopsided, trade.

Clearly, that move caught James’ eyes and ears. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Sixers did not register on James’ radar until they acquired Brown.

“Philadelphia, I’m telling you was not even on this radar, was not in the pool of candidates until Bob Myers went out and got Jaylen Brown that changed the equation,” Charania said on ESPN’s First Take Friday morning following James’ move to the Sixers. “The Sixers got on the map and from there it became for LeBron James now almost four weeks of deliberation with LeBron James, Rich Paul, that inner circle there and his family, eventually.”

The Three Big Reasons LeBron is Not in Cleveland Right Now, According to an Insider

The day after the James news was announced, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst laid out the three biggest reasons why James chose Philadelphia over Cleveland.

“In the end, there were three strikes against Cleveland: Family not being an issue in LeBron’s choice, the front office not making a deal for (Jaylen) Brown and the Cavs’ roster not featuring (Darius) Garland. To say it was one of these factors more than the other might be missing the big picture,” Windhorst wrote.

Garland, James’ fellow Klutch Sports client, was moved to the Los Angeles Clippers for James Harden in a trade in February. Windhorst believes the Cavs’ decision to move Garland, with whom James has a strong relationship, is another reason why James didn’t return to Cleveland.

If that is also true, then it boils down to this: the Cavs lost James months before he ever signed with the 76ers. The Garland trade in February started the slide, and not making a move for Brown this summer became the final blow.