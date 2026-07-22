Cavaliers Feel Fallout From Rival’s LeBron James Snafu

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their position as co-favorites to sign LeBron James after an apparent social media mistake by one of their leading rivals.

The Miami Heat surged to the top of the betting market Wednesday after their official YouTube channel briefly posted a scheduled livestream titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference.”

The video was scheduled for July 27 before being removed Tuesday night. Miami said its social media department had created the link while preparing for the possibility that James might return to the franchise.

“It was a mistake by the Heat’s social media department while preparing for the possibility of LeBron picking the Heat,” a spokesperson told the Miami Herald. “But there is no validity to it right now.”

Some bettors were not persuaded.

According to consensus odds published Wednesday by The Athletic, Miami moved from +150 to -125. Cleveland, previously tied with the Heat at +150, fell to +240.

Cavaliers Fall Behind Heat in LeBron Odds

The latest consensus market lists:

Miami Heat: -125

Cleveland Cavaliers: +240

Golden State Warriors: +550

Philadelphia 76ers: +950

Minnesota Timberwolves: +6000

Any other team: +10000

Cleveland’s +240 odds represent an implied probability of approximately 29.4% before accounting for the sportsbook’s margin. Miami’s -125 price implies a probability of approximately 55.6%.

The change does not indicate that James has eliminated Cleveland or selected Miami. Betting markets respond to public wagering, and the Heat’s unexplained link initially appeared far more significant than the team later claimed.

Miami also told ESPN that it had received no advance notice about James’ decision. The link was reportedly part of the organization’s preparation for a possible signing rather than a scheduled announcement.

Nevertheless, the mistake gave Miami another burst of momentum in a process Cleveland had appeared capable of controlling.

Cleveland Still Offers James a Final Homecoming

The Cavaliers’ pitch remains deeply personal.

James was born in Akron and spent 11 seasons with Cleveland across two stints. He led the franchise to five NBA Finals and delivered its only championship in 2016 after overcoming a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors.

A third stint would allow James to complete his career near home while joining a roster built to contend immediately.

Cleveland has also represented a natural destination because of James’ familiarity with the organization and Northeast Ohio. Unlike his 2014 return, however, this would not be a homecoming designed to rescue an inexperienced franchise.

The Cavaliers already possess an established contender. The question is whether their roster and financial constraints can accommodate James while preserving enough depth to compete for a championship.

Miami presents a different emotional pull. James won his first two titles with the Heat and would join Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo under coach Erik Spoelstra.

Golden State remains third in the odds, while Philadelphia and Minnesota are viewed as longer shots.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, has repeatedly said his client will decide on his own timetable. No choice has been announced, and Miami has denied that its YouTube mistake revealed one.

Cleveland remains firmly in the race. For the first time in several days, however, the betting market no longer views the Cavaliers as standing alongside Miami.