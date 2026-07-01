Cavaliers’ LeBron Reunion Bid Faces New Challenger

The Cleveland Cavaliers have another team to contend with in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, the Minnesota Timberwolves were among several teams that reached out to James on Tuesday after the four-time NBA MVP informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would not return for the 2026-27 season.

While Minnesota is not considered one of the favorites, its decision to enter the race adds another competitor as Cleveland continues to be linked to a potential reunion with the franchise icon.

Timberwolves Make Their Interest Known

Krawczynski reported that the Timberwolves quickly contacted James’ camp after his departure from Los Angeles became official.

However, team and league sources told The Athletic that Minnesota does not believe it is “anywhere near the front of the line” for James’ services because of its limited spending power.

The Timberwolves could explore trading Josh Green, who is entering the final year of his $14.7 million contract, to create additional financial flexibility. Still, Krawczynski reported that Minnesota remains intrigued by Green’s potential and that no meaningful trade discussions had materialized.

Even so, Minnesota’s outreach illustrates just how competitive the race for James has become.

Cavaliers Remain Among Leading Contenders

Despite Minnesota entering the picture, Cleveland continues to be viewed as one of the strongest candidates to sign James.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin pointed to the possibility of a homecoming, with recent reporting suggesting the “tea leaves” increasingly favor a return to Ohio.

The Cavaliers can offer James an opportunity to chase another championship alongside an established core featuring James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, a group that reached the Eastern Conference finals last season.

Beyond basketball, a return to Cleveland would also bring James back to the franchise where he started his career and won the city’s first major professional sports championship in more than five decades in 2016.

Minnesota Offers Different Appeal

The Timberwolves present a different kind of opportunity.

After moving on from Julius Randle and Naz Reid, Minnesota has a significant opening at power forward that James could immediately fill while joining forces with rising superstar Anthony Edwards.

Even so, Krawczynski reported that the Timberwolves understand they face long odds because of their limited financial flexibility.

Cavaliers’ Competition Continues to Grow

Cleveland’s pursuit of James was already expected to include formidable competition from the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

The Warriors remain one of the leading contenders after multiple reports indicated Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are expected to play active roles in recruiting James.

Meanwhile, the Miami Herald has reported that the Heat would welcome a reunion with James, while NBA insider Jake Fischer has continued to connect Miami to the four-time MVP.

Now the Timberwolves have officially entered the race as well.

Whether Minnesota can overcome its financial challenges remains uncertain.

But Krawczynski’s reporting makes one thing clear: the Cavaliers’ pursuit of James has become even more crowded as another playoff contender joins one of the NBA’s most closely watched free-agency battles.