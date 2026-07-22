Ex-LeBron Teammate Links Cavaliers Reunion to Shocking James Harden Trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers were placed at the center of a star-studded hypothetical Wednesday morning by someone familiar with LeBron James.

Former James teammate Markieff Morris posted an unexplained three-part message on X involving James, Cavaliers guard James Harden and Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green.

“Harden to Phx! Jalen green to Cleveland. Bron to Cleveland!” Morris wrote.

Morris did not describe the post as reporting, identify a source or elaborate on whether it represented a prediction or personal preference. There has been no substantiated report that Cleveland and Phoenix have discussed a Harden-Green transaction.

Still, the message generated attention because Morris played alongside James during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 championship run. Morris also spent parts of five seasons with Phoenix, which selected him with the 13th pick in the 2011 NBA draft.

His post seemingly proposed two separate moves: Cleveland sending Harden to Phoenix in a deal involving Green, followed by James returning to the Cavaliers as an unrestricted free agent.

Cavaliers Would Exchange Experience for Youth

Cleveland acquired Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers at the February trade deadline, sending two-time All-Star Darius Garland and a second-round pick to Los Angeles.

Harden averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists in 26 regular-season games after the trade. He helped the Cavaliers reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since James led the franchise there in 2018.

Cleveland’s season ended with a four-game sweep by the New York Knicks, however, and Harden’s efficiency declined during the postseason. He averaged 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 41% from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range across 18 playoff games.

Harden subsequently declined his $42.3 million player option for the 2026-27 season. He and Cleveland have been working toward a new multiyear agreement expected to lower his annual salary while providing the veteran guard with additional guaranteed money.

Green would offer a radically different timeline.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to earn approximately $36 million next season. He is under contract through 2027-28, although the final season of his three-year, $105 million extension is a player option.

Phoenix acquired Green from Houston in the 2025 Kevin Durant trade. The Suns received Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick and five second-round selections. Phoenix used the lottery selection on center Khaman Maluach.

Adding Green would give Cleveland another explosive scorer alongside Donovan Mitchell, but it would also create questions about playmaking, defense and how the Cavaliers would distribute touches in their backcourt.

LeBron James Return Would Come Down to Fit

The final portion of Morris’ message carried the most significance in Cleveland: “Bron to Cleveland!”

James remains unsigned as he prepares for his 24th NBA season. The 41-year-old has already completed two tenures with his hometown franchise, including the Cavaliers’ historic 2016 championship run.

Cleveland has consistently remained among James’ most logical destinations because of its emotional appeal and championship-ready roster. Mitchell recently committed to the organization through a four-year maximum extension, while Evan Mobley remains one of the NBA’s premier defensive big men.

James’ decision will not hinge on salary.

His agent, Rich Paul, told Kendrick Perkins on Tuesday that money would not determine the choice because the contending teams pursuing James can offer the same contract: the veteran minimum. That places the focus on basketball fit, championship potential and what James wants from his 24th season.

The Cavaliers can offer a familiar organization, a connection to Northeast Ohio and an opportunity to compete in the Eastern Conference. Whether a Harden-Green exchange would make Cleveland more attractive to James is another question.

The proposed trade would also face substantial complications. Harden is an unrestricted free agent, meaning a move to Phoenix could require a sign-and-trade. Green’s salary might provide a conceivable matching point, but both teams’ expensive rosters and the NBA’s apron restrictions would make the construction difficult.

For now, Morris’ post is best treated as speculation rather than information.

But with James’ decision unresolved, three short declarations from one of his former teammates were enough to give Cleveland another fascinating reunion scenario to debate.