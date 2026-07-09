Cavaliers Linked To Adding Bronny James With LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers are considered the favorites to land LeBron James, but they may be interested in Bronny James as well. Longtime Cleveland sports personality Emmett Golden revealed that his sources claim that the Cavaliers are expecting to bring the father and son to the roster this offseason. The radio host cited a report back in 2018 about LeBron breaking his hand in the NBA Finals as the last time his source reached out.

Golden shared the following update about what he’s heard about LeBron and Bronny’s future:

“Someone who reached out to me in the past and was right about LeBron breaking his hand (in the 2018 NBA Finals) before anyone else had it. He was right and reached out to me yesterday and said he had a little word on the street for us – LeBron and Bronny back to Cleveland. The one thing’s for sure – the business never really knows where LeBron’s moving. The streets do.”

Most pundits and media personnel believe that LeBron is trending towards picking the Cavaliers to retire at home. However, other teams like the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Philadelphia 76ers hope to have a chance to sway him. This report adds smoke to the growing fire of LeBron picking Cleveland, but Bronny is also involved.

How Cleveland Cavaliers Can Trade For Bronny James

A recent report confirmed that the Los Angeles Lakers would be open to trading Bronny to the next team that his father joins. Bronny’s smaller contract and minimal importance to the overall team makes the process simple to trade him for another cheap bench player and/or a second-round draft pick.

The Cavaliers would be so ecstatic to get LeBron back that trading for Bronny would likely be an easy agreement for them. Any end of the rotation player like Nae’Qwan Tomlin or Olivier Sarr would make the salary work.

Cleveland would easily part ways with a second-round pick if needed since LeBron’s value more than makes up for that. LeBron is expected to take a smaller contract to fit into the team’s cap space, so the Cavaliers adding Bronny via a simple trade would be a fair scenario.

LeBron Gets Ultimate Dream Retirement Season Here

Everything that LeBron would want from his final season(s) in the league could be found from what the Cavaliers offer. A fairy tale ending would see James retiring with the same franchise that drafted him and happens to be his closest thing to a hometown team.

Cleveland has the chance to contend for an NBA Championship with LeBron joining fellow superstar Donovan Mitchell and a deep roster. James Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen make up five total All-Stars on the roster if LeBron joins them.

Trading for Bronny would put the Cavaliers over the top by offering everything that LeBron could dream of. The dream scenario of Bronny getting traded to Cleveland would likely take place after LeBron signs a deal. LeBron would contend for a title, get the appreciation from his hometown fans and get to retire playing on the same roster with his son.