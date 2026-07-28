Cavaliers Get Major Update on 6-Time All-Star Target After LeBron Miss

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have company in their pursuit of one of the biggest names still available in free agency.

Just a day after ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania identified Cleveland as one of the leading teams interested in six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, the veteran reporter revealed Tuesday that the Washington Wizards have emerged as a new contender, adding another layer of competition for a player who could help reshape the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Speaking on NBA Today, Charania said the Cavaliers remain firmly in the mix alongside the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. But Washington has quietly entered the conversation after recent talks with DeRozan’s camp.

“Another top player available right now, DeMar DeRozan,” Charania said. “He’s a player that the Cavaliers are among a few teams that have interest in. Miami and Denver are also pursuing DeMar DeRozan. But one new team over the last several days that has had some conversations with DeMar DeRozan, the Washington Wizards.”

For Cleveland, the update underscores a reality that has become increasingly clear this offseason: standing still isn’t an option in an Eastern Conference that has only grown stronger following LeBron James‘ move to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Why DeRozan Remains a Logical Fit for Cleveland

The Cavaliers have spent the offseason looking for ways to maximize Donovan Mitchell’s championship window after another deep playoff run fell short of an NBA Finals appearance.

Adding DeRozan would address one of the few remaining weaknesses on Cleveland’s roster.

Even at 36, the veteran wing remains among the NBA’s most reliable half-court scorers. Last season with the Sacramento Kings, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds while appearing in 77 games, once again proving he can create offense late in games without relying heavily on the 3-point shot.

That skill set could prove especially valuable in the postseason, where Cleveland at times struggled to generate consistent offense when defenses loaded up on Mitchell.

DeRozan would also provide another experienced playmaker capable of easing the offensive burden on Mitchell and James Harden while giving head coach Kenny Atkinson another dependable option in crunch time.

Competition Continues to Grow for Cavaliers’ Free Agent Target

The Cavaliers, however, are far from alone.

Miami has maintained contact with DeRozan’s representatives while also evaluating veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson, according to Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson. Denver continues searching for another proven scorer to complement Nikola Jokić after falling short in its own championship pursuit.

Now Washington has entered the picture.

According to Charania, the Wizards have spoken with DeRozan over the past several days as they attempt to accelerate their rebuild around Anthony Davis, Trae Young and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa. While Washington remains in a different stage than Cleveland competitively, it can still offer DeRozan a significant role and another opportunity to influence a young roster.

Whether that appeal outweighs the chance to contend for a title remains to be seen.

Pressure Is Building on Cleveland

The Cavaliers have positioned themselves among the Eastern Conference’s contenders, but the conference has become markedly more difficult after Philadelphia landed LeBron James and continued reshaping its roster around Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

If Cleveland believes DeRozan is the missing offensive piece capable of strengthening an already talented core, Charania’s latest report suggests the front office may not have the luxury of waiting.

Every additional team in the race reduces the odds of landing one of free agency’s premier remaining veterans.

For the Cavaliers, Washington’s unexpected emergence may not change their level of interest in DeRozan.

It does increase the urgency.

As DeRozan weighs his next destination, Cleveland now finds itself battling multiple playoff hopefuls—and an ambitious Wizards franchise—for one of the offseason’s most accomplished available players.