Cavaliers Learn Fatal Mistake That Cost Them LeBron James Reunion: Report

The verdict is in. Philadelphia jumping for joy. Golden State is giving one of those “eh, whatevs.” Cleveland and Miami are left wrestling with the reality that a dream scenario has slipped away.

The news of LeBron James to the 76ers broke Friday afternoon, ending a nearly monthlong free agency process … and opening the floodgates to questions and theories about what ultimately drove his decision.

For a while, it felt like James was destined for a second stint with the Heat. But the even bigger feeling in the air was a homecoming. After all, James finishing his career where it started would’ve been a move no one could look sideways at.

So why did James pass on the Cavs? Actually, there were three reasons — and one major mistake, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.

“In the end, there were three strikes against Cleveland: Family not being an issue in LeBron’s choice, the front office not making a deal for (Jaylen) Brown and the Cavs’ roster not featuring (Darius) Garland. To say it was one of these factors more than the other might be missing the big picture,” Windhorst wrote.

Cavaliers’ Chances at LeBron James Took Hit Months Ago

It started back in February. The Cavs traded Darius Garland — the same point guard who helped steer Cleveland to 64 wins, the most since James was still rocking a mini afro and launching 100 feet into the air off one leg in those now-vintage Cavs uniforms — to the Los Angeles Clippers for James Harden in an intriguing swap.

Moving a 26-year-old ascending star for a player 10 years older is going to roll some eyes no matter what, let alone if that young player was viewed as a franchise cornerstone. Ultimately, losing Garland, James’ fellow Klutch Sports client, was the first strike.

Some will say Harden’s role as Cleveland’s point guard affected James’ decision, but there is more nuance than that,” Windhorst wrote. “It’s not that the Cavs having Harden was a factor, sources said, but rather who the Cavs did not have. To get Harden from the LA Clippers in February, the Cavs traded Darius Garland, a Klutch-repped point guard with whom James has had a yearslong relationship.”

Then there’s Cleveland not pursuing a trade for Brown, who dangled in trade talks for weeks before finally landing with the Sixers in what is now being considered one of the most lopsided trades of all time.

Could the Cavs not have given up a package of assets more flattering than Paul George and draft picks?

It’s (Probably) Not That LeBron Didn’t Want Harden; He Wanted Garland (or Kyrie)

In the end, James’ decision has come down to players he has affinity with. James choosing Philadelphia has multiple reasons behind it, perhaps none bigger than his relationship with Tyrese Maxey, another ascending superstar.

“Maxey was an unquestionable key factor in the 76ers’ landing James,” Windhorst wrote. “Maxey had a strong relationship with James, as both are represented by Klutch Sports. With James joining a new team that has lots of egos and needs, having a connection with the point guard was an edge for Philly.”

That’s why James reportedly tried to get Kyrie Irving back to Cleveland. According to ESPN’s Vince Goodwill, James had a vision to get Irving out of Dallas and reunite with him in Cleveland. Ultimately, the Mavericks had no interest in moving the nine-time All-Star.

Would James have picked the Cavs had Irving been traded there?

Maybe we’ll find out some day.