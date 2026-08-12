Cavaliers Projected to Land 24 PPG Star Forward for Jarrett Allen in 4-Team Trade

With the Eastern Conference landscape noticeably different than last season, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a unique position.

In the last two months, the East has seen the Philadelphia 76ers load up on All-NBA caliber talent, the Miami Heat land arguably the best player in the conference and the New York Knicks, fresh off a championship, retain most of last season’s roster. The Cavs, meanwhile, are quiet, though there are growing rumblings that the team is zeroing in on Denver Nuggets restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

Other names like DeMar DeRozan and Jonathan Kuminga have also been linked to the the Cavs, but the franchise should venture into the trade market and see what kind of talent it can bring in to elevate the Mitchell-James Harden duo. One star player hanging out down at the bottom of the conference sure makes sense for Cleveland to pursue.

The Obvious Star Wing the Cavaliers Need to Slot Alongside Donovan Mitchell

Up in Brooklyn, it doesn’t appear that star wingman Michael Porter Jr. is going to stick around much longer. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Nets and Porter are not headed toward agreeing to a contract extension. That’s the opening the Cavs needed. The Cleveland front office should pick up the phone and call the Nets to work out a deal for Porter, the 28-year-old scoring-minded forward. Here’s a four-team framework involving the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers that sends Porter to the Cavs.

Cavs receive: Michael Porter Jr. and two 2028 second round picks (via DET and BKN)

Nets receive: Jarrett Allen and Jarred Vanderbilt

Pistons receive: Dennis Schroder and Dalton Knecht

Lakers receive: Max Strus

This trade is hypothetical and intended to address the Cavs’ search for a starting-caliber wing, give the Nets the starting center they need and allow the Pistons and Lakers to benefit in their own ways as facilitators.

Why Brooklyn, Cleveland, Detroit and L.A. Say Yes

For the Nets, the need for a starting center is solved. Brooklyn reunites with Allen and adds an elite wing defender in Vanderbilt. All in all, moving Porter for two strong rotational pieces while still not increasing team payroll is a win.

For Detroit, Schroder returns to the Motor City as a secondary playmaker behind the ascending Cade Cunningham. Schroder, who is set to earn roughly $14 million next season, would slide right into the Pistons’ fully available traded player exception, giving the team a backcourt upgrade without adding more salary to the roster.

Meanwhile, the Lakers, who can’t ever have enough 3-point shooters with Luka Doncic running the show, land Strus, who cashed 40 percent from the 3-point line last season.

For the Cavs, Porter is a legitimate answer on the wing and someone who has proven to have championship-sized impact as the third option. Playing behind Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Denver, Porter thrived as scorer and catch-and-shoot perimeter shooting as he helped the Nuggets win the 2023 NBA title.

Last season, Porter netted a career-high 24.2 points per game and shot 46 percent from the floor. He won’t average nearly that much playing in Cleveland, but Porter would give the Cavs everything they have been wanting from a starting wing.