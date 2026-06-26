Cavaliers Get Positive Update On Potential LeBron James Reunion

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be the biggest benefactor after a new report confirmed that LeBron James has had little communication with the Los Angeles Lakers. Most pundits expected the Lakers to retain both LeBron and Austin Reaves this offseason, as arguably the two best overall free agents on the market. Reaves signed his extension to remain with the Lakers, but James is not close a deal at the moment.

Shams Charania reported the following during a talking segment on ESPN’s NBA Today:

“There was a check-in call made, to my understanding, early in free agency once teams were able to start negotiating with their own free agents after the end of the NBA Finals. Since then though there hasn’t been much communication, from my understanding, between the Lakers and LeBron James’ side. And certainly not an offer yet. They’re trying to see what can they do with his $50 million of space, potentially, and then where does that leave LeBron?”

Cleveland stands out as the only team with confirmed interest and a realistic chance at signing James away from the Lakers. LeBron could welcome retiring at home with the hometown Ohio team that drafted him all the way back in 2003. The report of minimal Lakers talking with James could see him joining the Cavaliers if forced to go elsewhere.

This Adds To Recent LeBron Trade Rumors

A sign and trade will likely be needed for Cleveland or any other contending team to pay LeBron his desired contract. Rumors circulated earlier this week about both the Lakers and Cavaliers having potential interest in one trade package.

Cleveland would send starting center Jarrett Allen to the Lakers in exchange for James to help both teams. The Lakers badly want a new starting center, and there are only a few talented big men available via trades or free agency.

A trade like this allows the Cavaliers to add LeBron without giving up too much and losing just one expendable name. Evan Mobley has been viewed as holding more value if he moves to the center position, especially since Cleveland has multiple star guards and a handful of three-point shooters.

Would LeBron Make Cavaliers Title Contenders?

Cleveland is hoping that they can win an NBA Championship with the current core. However, multiple postseason runs have ended in disappointment with the team looking overmatched by better Eastern Conference opponents in each of their annual eliminations.

LeBron would join a core of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Mobley as the four top players on the roster. Cleveland has shooters like Max Strus and Dean Wade on the roster, but one of them may be involved in a trade package with Allen to land James.

Regardless, the Cavaliers have enough depth to put together a strong bench if they trade two players for LeBron. Cleveland would improve their chances of title contention since James would instantly have the best postseason track record. James played well enough this season to contribute to a team with Mitchell, Harden and Mobley in the weaker East.