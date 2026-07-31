Cavaliers Predicted to Trade for Kevin Durant After LeBron James’ 76ers Move

Even with LeBron James turning 42 before the end of the calendar year, missing out on the veteran superstar in free agency was a blow for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Aside from the emotional second homecoming, James would have provided an essential veteran presence to last season’s conference Finalist. However, that ship has sailed and the Cavs would have to turn attention to other additions that can make an impact.

They do have options. One of the more intriguing ones involves Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant. According to Sports Illustrated’s Nick Pedone, the Cavaliers could look at Durant as a high-upside veteran scoring addition.

“Durant is probably the last one remaining this offseason now that LeBron is in Philadelphia with Jaylen Brown and the Toronto Raptors will eventually finalize their blockbuster deal for Kawhi Leonard,” Pedone wrote.

Unlike James, Durant is not a free agent and would require something for the Cavs to acquire him. Still, he could be a decent get in a roster already containing Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and Evan Mobley.

Cavaliers Predicted to Make Move for Kevin Durant

Durant’s name has come up several times this offseason for a potential trade outside Houston. But it doesn’t mean that the Rockets are forcing a move just that he is not untouchable. Any serious package could be welcomed for the veteran superstar and the Cavs could be in the mix.

Durant who turns 38 in September is still under contract with the Rockets through the 2027-28 season. He signed a two-year $90 million extension before joining last summer and his cap hit for 2026-27 sits at roughly $43.9 million.

That salary is very significant but still manageable for any contender seeking an addition like him. However, it would require something significant as well to facilitate a trade. Although, not close to the seven-year record trade for him last offseason.

“It would take a big package, as Durant remains one of the league’s purest scorers,” Pedone added. “But it’s the lone remaining move that would significantly improve Cleveland’s title odds next season.”

The Cavaliers already have significant earners in Mitchell who recently agreed to a new four-year extension in early July. They also have Mobley and Harden who is in the midst of new multi-year deal talks with the franchise. Adding Durant to that would push them over the luxury tax territory.

However, a proven scorer like Durant could be worth it. This was something Cleveland arguably missed in their conference finals showdown against eventual NBA champions the New York Knicks.

Fitting Durant as the Scoring Veteran

Durant is a different profile from James but he would still add the same veteran scoring option the Cavs had hoped for. In the 2025-26 season, he played 78 games and averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He shot 52% from the field and 41.3% from the 3-point line.

“But Durant missed five postseason games after only being sidelined four nights during the regular season,” Pedone added. “The Cavs are deep enough where they’d be able to load manage the 37-year-old.”

In a roster with Mitchell, Harden and Mobley, Durant wouldn’t have any issues fitting in. It is also a much better core than at Houston where he most times was the only one to look up to. It was more evident in the postseason as his absence in the majority of the series culminated in the Rockets being booted out in the first round.





