Cavaliers Risk Losing Key Coach Tied to Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ decision to retain head coach Kenny Atkinson after their disappointing playoff exit was supposed to bring stability entering a pivotal offseason.

Instead, another key figure on Atkinson’s bench may now be on the verge of leaving.

According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, the Chicago Bulls have received permission to interview Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant for their vacant head coaching position, creating a potentially significant loss for Cleveland just days after its Eastern Conference finals collapse against the New York Knicks.

“The Bulls have received permission to interview Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant for their head coach job,” Spears reported on X. “The former University of Utah guard has 12 years of NBA assistant coaching experience and has also been an associate head coach with the Knicks.”

Cavaliers Facing Another Major Offseason Challenge

Bryant has long been viewed around the NBA as one of the league’s top rising coaching candidates.

The 39-year-old assistant has built a reputation as a player-development specialist and relationship builder during coaching stops with the Utah Jazz, Knicks and Cavaliers.

His potential departure would represent another challenge for a Cleveland organization trying to regroup after being swept by New York in the Eastern Conference finals.

The timing is notable.

Just a day earlier, the Cavaliers made the decision to retain Atkinson despite growing scrutiny following the playoff collapse. According to reports from The Athletic and ESPN, Cleveland remains committed to continuity after a season that included a franchise-best regular-season stretch and the organization’s deepest postseason run without LeBron James since 1992.

Now, however, one of Atkinson’s most trusted assistants could be heading elsewhere.

Donovan Mitchell Connection Makes Bryant Important to Cavaliers

Bryant’s connection with Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell dates back to their time together with the Utah Jazz.

After beginning his NBA coaching career in Utah in 2012 as a player development assistant, Bryant quickly earned praise for his work with young guards — particularly Mitchell, who blossomed into an All-Star under his guidance.

Bryant later joined Tom Thibodeau’s staff with the Knicks in 2020, where league executives and players widely credited him for helping reshape New York’s culture during its return to playoff relevance.

He reunited with Mitchell in Cleveland in 2024 after joining Atkinson’s staff as associate head coach.

That relationship has made Bryant an especially important figure behind the scenes for the Cavaliers at a critical moment for the franchise.

Mitchell becomes extension-eligible this offseason, and his long-term future looms as one of the organization’s biggest priorities.

If Mitchell declines to sign an extension, Cleveland could face a difficult crossroads — either allowing its franchise star to enter next season without a long-term commitment or exploring the trade market to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing later.

Against that backdrop, the possibility of losing one of Mitchell’s closest coaching allies would be another unwelcome development.

Bulls Continue Aggressive Coaching Search

The Bulls are aggressively exploring candidates with strong developmental backgrounds and experience within winning organizations.

Bryant fits that profile.

Before entering NBA coaching, Bryant operated the Bryant Sports Academy, where he worked with NBA players including Damian Lillard and Paul Millsap.

He has also been connected to multiple head coaching openings in recent years, including reportedly being a finalist for the Phoenix Suns’ job before the organization hired fellow Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott.

Chicago’s roster — led by emerging talents such as Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis — is viewed around the league as an appealing situation for a first-time head coach.

Cleveland Trying to Preserve Momentum After Breakthrough Season

While the Cavaliers have reaffirmed confidence in Atkinson, Cleveland’s offseason challenges are far from over.

The franchise is expected to evaluate roster upgrades after falling short against the Knicks, while looming financial decisions involving Mitchell and the rest of the core continue to shape the organization’s future.

Potentially losing Bryant would only add another layer of uncertainty.

For a Cavaliers team emphasizing continuity after its breakthrough season, the possibility of one of the NBA’s most respected assistants being poached by another Eastern Conference franchise could quickly turn into an unexpected setback.