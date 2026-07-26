Cavaliers Sign Former No. 5 Pick After Missing on LeBron James

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t land LeBron James. They didn’t spend much time dwelling on it, either.

Just days after James chose the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cavaliers officially signed former lottery pick Mario Hezonja to a one-year, $2.8 million contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The move finalizes one of Cleveland’s contingency plans after its pursuit of the franchise icon came up short.

Earlier this week, Charania reported on The Pat McAfee Show that Hezonja’s NBA return had been put on hold because several of James’ finalists — including Cleveland and the Golden State Warriors — wanted to know whether they needed to pivot before making additional roster moves.

With James now committed to Philadelphia, the Cavaliers wasted little time making their next move.

Mario Hezonja’s Long Road Back to the NBA Ends in Cleveland

Hezonja returns to the NBA with a much different résumé than the one he left behind in 2020.

The 31-year-old Croatian forward was selected fifth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2015 NBA Draft but never developed into the franchise cornerstone many envisioned. Across five NBA seasons with Orlando, the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, Hezonja averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 330 career games.

Rather than remain on the fringe of NBA rosters, Hezonja rebuilt his career overseas.

After stops with Panathinaikos and UNICS Kazan, he blossomed into one of Europe’s top forwards with Real Madrid. Last season, Hezonja earned Liga ACB MVP honors after averaging 17.5 points while shooting 36.6% from 3-point range, helping Real Madrid reach the EuroLeague championship game.

That resurgence made him an intriguing low-risk target for several NBA contenders looking to bolster their wing depth.

While overseas success doesn’t always translate to the NBA, Cleveland believes Hezonja returns as a stronger, more complete player than the inconsistent prospect who left Portland six years ago.

Cavaliers Quickly Pivot After Missing Out on LeBron James

Hezonja was never viewed as a replacement for James.

Few players in basketball history could fill that role.

Instead, the signing reflects how quickly Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman shifted to Plan B after Cleveland lost out on the biggest free agent of the summer.

James ultimately signed with the 76ers, joining Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown on one of the NBA’s most talented rosters. Cleveland explored a reunion with its hometown superstar but quickly pivoted once James made his decision.

The Cavaliers also maintained financial flexibility in the process.

According to ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks, Hezonja fills Cleveland’s 13th roster spot while leaving the Cavaliers approximately $35.5 million below the second apron. Marks added that Cleveland currently has no apron restrictions, giving Altman more wiggle room to re-sign James Harden and pursue additional roster upgrades before training camp.

That could prove significant for a team determined to remain in the championship conversation after reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season.

Hezonja won’t carry the expectations that accompanied James.

What he does provide is another experienced 6-foot-8 wing capable of adding size, shooting and scoring depth to a roster already built around Donovan Mitchell, Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Earlier this week, Hezonja was waiting to learn whether Cleveland would need him.

Now he has his answer and the Cavaliers have officially completed one of the backup plans they put in place while chasing the biggest prize of the offseason.