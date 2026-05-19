Cavaliers Make Surprising Starting Lineup Change Before Game 1 vs Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are turning back to a familiar look at the start of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Cleveland will open Game 1 against the New York Knicks with a starting lineup of James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, reverting to a previous combination after a one-game adjustment in the second round.

Max Strus, who started in the Cavaliers’ Game 7 win over the Detroit Pistons, will move back to the bench as the team prioritizes size and frontcourt presence against New York.

Cavaliers Starting Lineup Change Signals Strategic Shift

The decision to start Dean Wade over Strus reflects a clear tactical emphasis.

Wade’s insertion into the lineup gives Cleveland additional size alongside Mobley and Allen — a potential counter to a Knicks frontcourt that includes Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.

Wade has averaged 4.7 points and 4.2 rebounds across 23.4 minutes per game in 14 postseason appearances, including 11 starts, providing defensive versatility and rebounding support.

The move suggests Cleveland is prioritizing physicality and interior defense early in the series.

Max Strus Moves to Bench but Remains Key Contributor

While Strus will not start, his role remains significant.

The veteran wing was a steady contributor in the second round, averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds, and he has shown the ability to provide instant offense.

Strus delivered a 20-point performance in Game 5 of the previous series, highlighting his value as a scoring spark.

Coming off the bench, he is expected to serve as the Cavaliers’ primary floor spacer for the second unit, a role that could be critical against a Knicks defense built on physicality and pressure.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Game 1 Matchups Highlight Frontcourt Battle

Cleveland’s adjusted lineup sets up a matchup defined by size and versatility.

The Knicks are expected to start Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns — a group that combines perimeter scoring with a strong defensive presence.

By starting Wade, the Cavaliers can better match New York’s length while maintaining rim protection with Mobley and Allen.

That alignment may also allow Cleveland to switch more effectively on defense and limit second-chance opportunities.

Donovan Mitchell, James Harden Lead Cavaliers Core

Despite the lineup change, Cleveland’s offensive engine remains anchored by its backcourt.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden will be tasked with generating scoring opportunities and controlling tempo against a Knicks defense that has been among the most disciplined in the postseason.

Their ability to break down defenders and create spacing will be key, particularly if Cleveland looks to exploit matchups created by its bigger frontcourt lineup.

Cavaliers Look to Set Tone in Eastern Conference Finals

The Cavaliers enter Game 1 looking to carry momentum from their second-round victory while adapting to a new challenge against a rested Knicks team.

The return to a bigger starting lineup underscores Cleveland’s focus on matchups and flexibility — a theme likely to define the series.

Whether the adjustment pays off will be determined quickly.

But for Cleveland, the message is clear: they are willing to adapt early in an effort to gain an edge in the Eastern Conference Finals.