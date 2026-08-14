Cavaliers Projected to Trade James Harden for Fred VanVleet, Aaron Gordon

The Cleveland Cavaliers still have their minds fixed on additions this offseason. Both high-profile and lower-profile opportunities could be welcomed as the franchise seeks to build off a strong 2025-26 season.

The Cavs reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the last LeBron James era, and they are hoping to maintain such momentum behind Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

One high-profile move they could make is bringing in two championship-caliber stars in a multi-team deal centered around James Harden.

In a hypothetical trade involving the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, a major switch would occur.

Cavaliers receive: Aaron Gordon and Fred VanVleet

Rockets Receive: James Harden

Pistons Receive: Dennis Schroder and JD Davidson

Nuggets receive: Max Strus, Clint Capela and a 2031 first round pick (via CLE)

Denver would reportedly be open to moving anyone not named Nikola Jokic as it seeks greater flexibility moving forward. This makes this proposal less of an afterthought for the Cavs to add proven wing presence.

Cavs Trade James Harden in Proposed Multi-Team Deal

This proposal requires the Cavs to create necessary cap space to fit in a significant incoming salary. The good thing is that they have the resources to make it happen with Harden being the main frontrunner.

Harden, 36, declined his $42.3 million player option earlier this summer and, while he is currently in the midst of discussing a new multi-year deal, this proposal suggests the Cavs move his deal to Houston. As such, a sign-and-trade would happen with a new three-year contract worth $115 million.

This would create the first meaningful space to fit in Gordon who is owed roughly $31.9 million for the 2026-27 season, and his deal runs out after the 2028-29 campaign.

The other meaningful clearance is with Schroder and Strus’ deals, which gives the Cavs a massive cap space. VanVleet is on an expiring deal and exercised a $25 million player option for the upcoming season.

The Nuggets have not put Gordon up for trade. However, with roster flexibility in mind and the fact that they intend to re-sign young forward Peyton Watson, a move would be highly favorable.

For the Rockets, they get a return with Harden who would pair with Kevin Durant once again after stints together with the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in their careers and with the Brooklyn Nets much later on.

Cavs Earn Upgrades with Veteran Additions

Both Gordon and VanVleet had an injury-plagued 2025-26 season, with the latter not playing a single minute. The Rockets guard sat out the entire season recovering from a torn ACL.

Gordon, 30, had hamstring issues that limited him to a career-low in appearances in a season. However, a change of scenery could come at the perfect moment for him. He would add proven championship experience and two-way wing play.

VanVleet, 32, a former NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, has morphed into a different role in Houston but is still a reliable ball handler and perimeter defender. He would be a strong asset next to Mitchell in the backcourt.





