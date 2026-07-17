Cavaliers Proposed 9-Player Trade Reunites Kyrie Irving and LeBron James

There hasn’t yet been any major movement happening with the Cleveland Cavaliers so far this offseason. The franchise is reportedly waiting on LeBron James to make a decision on his free agency destination.

However, that might not stop the franchise from potentially chasing other options to improve its roster and possibly help the pursuit of James for his final homecoming.

One proposal involves bringing back Kyrie Irving from the Dallas Mavericks to serve as a key recruiting tool for James.

In the proposed multi-team deal, the Houston Rockets get Max Christie from Dallas and James Harden from Cleveland through a sign-and-trade. They also get a first-round pick in 2028 and 2032.

The Brooklyn Nets get a 2027 first-round pick while the Cavaliers get Irving, Daniel Gafford and Naji Marshall from Dallas.

The Mavericks get Fred VanVleet and J Davison from Houston, Max Strus, Dennis Schroder from Cleveland and also first-round picks in 2029, 2030, 2031, 2032 and 2033.

While Irving is not currently on the Mavericks’ trade list, this framework offers a huge opportunity to earn future flexibility by engaging in a trade for the star guard.

Cavaliers Proposal to Get Kyrie Irving and Lure LeBron James

The Cavs are one of the highest-capped teams in the NBA. They don’t have the luxury to move directly for any high-impact addition, having gotten Harden at the trade deadline in February.

Harden, however, declined his $42.3 million player option and is reportedly working toward a new multi-year deal with the franchise. Whatever that turns out to be, it would still be a significant commitment. This framework enables the Cavs to move his deal to accommodate Irving.

Irving’s cap hit for 2026-27 is roughly $39.5, which would potentially fit into Harden’s cap space at least closely. Although the other incomings aside from Irving, most notably Gafford, command a reasonable commitment, which would push the Cavs well over the luxury tax limits. This is all matched by sending Strus and Schroder to Dallas, meaning Cleveland would remain below the first apron.

Perhaps the biggest deal-maker in this proposal is the number of future picks that would be sent to Dallas. The Cavs would send out at least three first-round picks, which could entice the Mavs to trade an elite star like Irving.

Irving is a different feel to Harden and as an added plus, could serve as an incentive for James to choose Cleveland as his next destination.

Cleveland’s Potential Title Shot With James and Irving

James is 41 and unlikely to spearhead any major title chase as he did a decade ago during his previous stint in Cleveland. However, a potential reunion with Irving would evoke memories of the last championship celebrated in the franchise.

Irving, on paper, would be a natural fit next to Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt. He missed the entire 2025-26 season due to injury, which may draw concerns over his return. However, he remains one of the elite guards in the NBA.

The Cavaliers made the Eastern Conference finals last season. James and Irving, despite not being in their peak title-winning form, can elevate the roster.





