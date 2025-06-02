Cavaliers Urged to Consider Trading Key Rotation Players

As the Cleveland Cavaliers approach the offseason, the franchise has some difficult decisions to make. The playoffs taught us that the Cavaliers are still at least one move away from being genuine title contenders.

In a recent episode of the “Wine and Gold Talk” podcast, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com noted how the Cavaliers may feel now is the right time to shake things up by trading Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland.

“There’s a real possibility that you could convince yourself that you could become a better basketball team without Jarrett Allen,” Fedor said. “There’s a real possibility that you could convince yourself, based on the offers that you’re getting or the packages that you believe are available to you, that you could become a better basketball team without Darius. That’s not overreacting.”

Both Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland have received criticism in recent weeks. As such, either player could be available via trade for the right offer. There’s also a world where both talents are offered around the league, in what would be a bigger shakeup of Kenny Atkinson’s team.

Allen’s Postseason Suitability Questioned

According to former Cavaliers big man Channing Frye, Allen doesn’t possess the physicality to be a genuine threat in the postseason.

“It’s really been bothering me… Jarrett Allen is not a playoff big man,” Frye said during a recent episode of the “Road Trippin’” podcast. “That is my statement. He is not physically dominant. He is not physically aggressive… At some point, as the main dude – the biggest dude on your team – you’ve gotta f*** somebody up once in a while.”

Allen is one of the best rim-running big men in the NBA. He’s explosive, has great timing and can be a force on the offensive and defensive glass. However, in order to thrive during the playoffs, you must embrace the physical battles.

Frye clearly believes the explosive center has another level he must find, if he’s going to be a key piece on what Cleveland undoubtedly hopes is a championship team.

Allen averaged 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in his 9 postseason outings this year. He shot 72.1% from the field.

Cavaliers Roster Receives Blunt Criticism

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin blasted the number of Cavaliers players who sat out playoff games due to injury. His comments came via a recent episode of the “Gils Arena” podcast.

“You don’t suit up, bro, give me something? We’re already down Darius Garland, we know he ain’t healthy,” Martin said. “We know this going into it, he missed Game 1. So him playing in Game 2 is slim and none. We’ve got to this point, De’Andre Hunter, when you came in, we started playing better. Evan Mobley, we rely on you nightly. It ain’t just your points; it’s your defensive presence, it’s you being out there, it’s something that we could use. When they didn’t play in Game 2 I’m like, ‘Oh man they ain’t going to beat nobody, ain’t got no heart.”

After a strong regular season, the Cavaliers began to fall apart during the postseason. Multiple players struggled with injuries, which undoubtedly played a role in the team’s elimination in the second round. Still, at least now Koby Altman understands the need for additional depth on the roster.

At the very least, we should see some new additions to the bench. However, there is always the possibility of some wider-ranging moves, especially if the Cavaliers believe change is needed in order to contend at the highest level.