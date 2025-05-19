Cavaliers Urged to Flip Evan Mobley for Former NBA Champion

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the offseason with multiple tradeable assets. Koby Altman can either choose to strengthen the bench rotation, or chase another high-level star to pair with Donovan Mitchell.

Bill Simmons recently urged the Cavaliers to consider targeting Giannis Antetokounmpo if he becomes available this summer. His comments came via a recent episode of “The Bill Simmons Show” podcast.

“(Evan) Mobley for Giannis, straight up, what do you think? Straight up, he’s six and a half years younger, call it in right now,” Simmons said. “I think I’m doing it. I think it’s a great trade…you could have a team with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Giannis on it, in a weakened East, and I think you’re immediately the favorites in the East.”

Giannis could hit the trade market this summer. The Milwaukee Bucks have been bounced out of the postseason in the first round for the last three consecutive seasons. Therefore, Giannis is expected to explore his options in the NBA.

With the Boston Celtics likely to take a step back following Jayson Tatum‘s Achilles injury, Giannis joining the Cavaliers would make them a serious threat in the Eastern Conference.

Windhorst Believes Cavaliers Should Target Giannis

It would appear that ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is on the same page as Simmons. He cited the Cavaliers as a potentially strong landing spot for the two-time MVP. Windhorst’s comments came via a recent appearance on ESPN radio.

“If the Cavs have a chance to trade for Giannis, I would make that trade,” Windhorst said. “…If I were Giannis, I would want to stay in the Eastern Conference…If you’re a team like the Cavs, you now see a window because of this Celtics team. They’re not going to be at full power for a long time. And if you’re the Knicks or you’re the Cavs or you’re the other East teams, you have to realize that there’s a window here that you didn’t expect to have.”

Giannis, 30, is still a top-five player in the NBA. This season, he averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He shot 60.1% from the field and 61.7% from the free-throw line.

Giannis to Meet With Bucks This Week

Chris Haynes has reported that Giannis is scheduled to meet with the Milwaukee Bucks front office in the coming days. The meeting will likely decide the superstar’s future and whether he will remain with the franchise or spark a bidding war around the NBA.

If Giannis requests a trade out of Milwaukee, the Cavaliers will have a tough decision to make. However, if Altman wants to give the franchise its best shot at a championship, pairing Giannis and Mitchell is the best path forward.