Cavaliers Will Face Spurs Without Defensive Star Evan Mobley, And They Might Be Down Another Key Piece

The Cleveland Cavaliers are grinding through one of their most exhausting stretches of the season. March has been merciless for Cleveland—a month filled with constant travel, tough opponents, and little time to breathe.

Although their road trip is finally over, the schedule makers didn’t do the Cavaliers any favors, throwing one more curveball their way when hosting the San Antonio Spurs. To make matters more challenging, Cleveland will be without a foundational piece of its defense—Evan Mobley.

Mobley, the Cavaliers’ defensive anchor and one of the league’s most impactful big men, will sit out to rest. Given the long-term vision Cleveland has for the postseason, ensuring Mobley remains fresh is a priority.

Still, his absence is more than just a lineup adjustment—it’s a stark reminder of how essential he is to everything the Cavaliers do, especially on the defensive end.

Evan Mobley’s impact goes beyond the box score

Mobley’s presence stretches far beyond his season averages of 18.7 points and 9.4 rebounds. He is a human eraser, capable of switching onto any position, blocking shots with ease, and making opponents second-guess every move in the paint. His defensive versatility is something that cannot be easily replaced.

Cavaliers veteran Tristan Thompson has seen many elite defenders in his career, but he sees something special in Mobley. Known for his knack for nicknames, Thompson has one for Mobley: “DPOY.”

That’s not just a catchy title—it’s a declaration. Thompson wants everyone who votes on end-of-season awards to recognize Mobley’s brilliance.

“Don’t (expletive) it up,” Thompson said to reporters. “He is the key for us defensively. Able to guard 1-5. Alters shots. Blocks shots. In the passing lanes. Rule of verticality. Switches onto guards. He is able to do so much at that end of the court. Like I’ve always said, he is a young Anthony Davis. Ev is a nightmare defensively.”

Mobley’s dominance was on full display in Cleveland’s recent win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He tied his season-high with four blocks, bringing his total to 97—sixth-most in the league. When Portland attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter, Mobley anchored a defense that held them without a field goal for over six minutes, sealing a crucial win for Cleveland.

“He’s so talented,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said of Mobley. “It’s overwhelming, and you see it in a game like that, especially against a younger team. He really turned it up tonight. Another Defensive Player of the Year performance in my mind.”

Without Mobley, Cleveland will have to rely on a collective defensive effort to keep San Antonio’s offense in check. Jarrett Allen will take on even more responsibility as the team’s last line of defense, while Thompson and Dean Wade will likely see increased roles in the frontcourt rotation.

The Cavaliers could also be without Ty Jerome against the Spurs

As if missing Mobley wasn’t enough of a challenge, Cleveland may also be without a key piece off the bench. Ty Jerome, who has become a valuable contributor as a floor-spacing guard and secondary playmaker, is officially listed as questionable with knee soreness. His status will be determined closer to tipoff, making him a game-time decision for the Cavaliers.

Jerome’s contributions often fly under the radar, but his ability to knock down open shots and facilitate the offense when Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell rest has been instrumental. With Mobley already out, Cleveland would prefer to have all available hands on deck, but Jerome’s availability remains uncertain.

If Jerome is unable to go, the Cavaliers will likely lean more on Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro for additional backcourt minutes. Merrill has thrived as a spot-up shooter, while Okoro’s versatility allows him to take on additional defensive responsibilities.

With a tough back-to-back looming—including a quick turnaround against the surging Detroit Pistons—Cleveland will have to carefully manage its rotation. Whether or not Jerome suits up, the Cavaliers will need to dig deep against a Spurs team eager to play spoiler.

A test of Cleveland’s depth and resilience

The Cavaliers have prided themselves on their depth all season, and this game against San Antonio will be another test of that.

While Mobley’s absence will undoubtedly be felt, Cleveland has the pieces to step up and weather the storm. Allen will need to anchor the defense, Thompson will provide veteran leadership, and the backcourt will have to ensure the offense remains fluid.

Even as they navigate a brutal stretch of the schedule, the Cavaliers remain focused on the bigger picture: securing their playoff positioning and making sure their core players are ready for the challenges ahead. Mobley’s temporary absence is a necessary precaution, but his importance to Cleveland’s championship aspirations remains undeniable.

This game will be a proving ground for Cleveland’s supporting cast. Can they hold down the fort without their defensive superstar? Will someone step up in Mobley’s place? Those answers will come against the Spurs, but one thing is certain—when Mobley returns, the Cavaliers will be that much more dangerous.