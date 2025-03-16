Cavaliers’ franchise-record winning streak comes to a grinding halt against Magic

For 16 consecutive games, the Cleveland Cavaliers had been an unstoppable force, overwhelming teams with their elite offense, suffocating defense, and relentless execution. But in a matinee home matchup against the Orlando Magic, the Cavaliers were reminded just how unforgiving the NBA can be.

In a battle reminiscent of last season’s grueling seven-game playoff series, the Magic clawed their way to a 108-103 victory at Rocket Arena, snapping the Cavaliers’ franchise-record winning streak and dealing them their first loss in over a month.

Paolo Banchero led the charge for Orlando with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, but this game wasn’t about star power—it was about grit, defense, and the ability to dictate physicality.

The Magic, despite being underdogs, executed a suffocating defensive game plan, forcing turnovers, contesting every shot, and making life miserable for Cleveland in the second half.

The Cavaliers, who still hold the NBA’s best record at 56-11, had found ways to win even when things weren’t going their way in recent weeks. But on against the Magic, Cleveland’s usual poise crumbled under Orlando’s pressure.

The Cavaliers suffered a slow burn after a fast start

Cleveland came out firing, determined to keep its historic run alive. Even without Evan Mobley, their defensive anchor who was sidelined with a foot contusion, the Cavaliers looked sharp early.

Donovan Mitchell, returning after a two-game absence due to a groin injury, helped spark a dominant first quarter, as the Cavaliers blitzed Orlando for 38 points. Jarrett Allen was a force inside, Darius Garland orchestrated the offense smoothly, and Cleveland seemed poised to cruise to yet another victory.

Then, the Magic adjusted.

Orlando, boasting the NBA’s third-ranked defense, tightened the screws in the second quarter. The Cavaliers’ high-powered offense suddenly sputtered, managing just five points in the first eight minutes of the frame. What had been a comfortable lead quickly evaporated as the Magic’s physicality took over.

Even so, Cleveland responded just before halftime, closing the second quarter on a 17-5 run to reestablish a 13-point cushion. A De’Andre Hunter buzzer-beater three sent the Cavaliers into the locker room feeling confident.

They wouldn’t feel that way for long.

Turnovers and physicality had Cleveland under Orlando’s spell

Momentum flipped early in the third quarter. Orlando’s defense tightened its grip, and Cleveland struggled to adjust.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 13, but the Magic slowly chipped away at the deficit with a mix of relentless on-ball pressure and opportunistic scoring. The defining sequence came late in the period when Orlando forced three consecutive turnovers—two on Ty Jerome, one on Mitchell—leading to quick transition buckets.

The once-boisterous Cleveland crowd fell silent as the Magic stormed all the way back, tying the game at 78 heading into the fourth.

“You get turned over once, twice and it’s like blood in the water,” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said postgame. “They were just all over us and they picked up their physicality. … Obviously, we didn’t respond.”

It wasn’t just turnovers that doomed Cleveland. Their shooting, which had been nearly automatic during the winning streak, betrayed them when they needed it most. The Cavaliers shot just 41.7% from the field and a dismal 25% from beyond the arc, their second-worst three-point shooting performance of the season.

The fourth quarter was a battle of wills

With the game on the line, both teams dug in for a gritty, back-and-forth fourth quarter featuring 19 lead changes.

Cleveland’s usual crisp ball movement disappeared, replaced by stagnant, isolation-heavy possessions. Mitchell and Garland, normally so precise in crunch time, found themselves forcing difficult shots. Meanwhile, Orlando continued to play with relentless energy.

Still, the Cavaliers had their chances.

With just over a minute left, Max Strus drilled a clutch three to put Cleveland up by one, igniting the home crowd. But Banchero, showing the poise of a superstar in the making, calmly answered with a midrange jumper to reclaim the lead.

On the next possession, Hunter had a clean look at a go-ahead three but couldn’t convert. The Cavaliers scrambled for another opportunity, but misses from Strus, Mitchell, and then Mitchell again sealed their fate.

Orlando had done it. They had not only ended Cleveland’s streak but reaffirmed their identity as a team that could challenge the East’s elite.

What this loss means for the Cavaliers



Even in defeat, there was little panic from Cleveland. The Cavaliers still have a slim chance to join the exclusive 70-win club, and their standing as a title contender remains unchanged.

But this game exposed a lingering weakness: physicality.

The Magic didn’t outshoot Cleveland—they simply outworked them, forcing turnovers, getting to the free-throw line, and disrupting their offensive rhythm. It’s a blueprint other teams will undoubtedly try to replicate as the playoffs approach.

“We missed some open looks,” Mitchell said after the game. “I think the biggest thing; we just didn’t execute late the right way like we have been.”

If these teams meet in the first round again, as they did last season, Orlando will be a thorn in Cleveland’s side. Despite their struggles this year, the Magic match up well against the Cavaliers, using their length, physicality, and defensive tenacity to make things uncomfortable.

For Cleveland, this loss to Orlando was a reminder that in the playoffs, every possession matters, and nothing comes easy.

Looking ahead to what’s next

The Cavaliers won’t have time to dwell on this loss. A grueling five-game West Coast swing awaits, starting with a matchup against the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

“They’re an excellent defensive team,” Atkinson said. “I thought that stretch at the end of the third quarter, I hate to nitpick on one thing, but they turned us over. They got Ty [Jerome] twice. They got Donovan [Mitchell] once. That seemed like it flipped it.

“But we did not have our normal ball movement tonight. We got ISO heavy, and they kept us out of transition. Again, huge credit to them. That’s their identity but this league is humbling. And if you think you’re like — even 16 in a row, whatever, right around the corner. This is obviously a playoff team and a tough team to play.”

For now, the streak is over. The Cavaliers are still the best team in the NBA. But in this loss, the Magic proved that even the mightiest can fall—especially when faced with a relentless defense and a team hungry to prove itself.