Report: Cavaliers Get Major Kyrie Irving Trade Update Amid LeBron Indecision

No one knows exactly where LeBron James will play next season … at least for now. The free agency market is going deep and, despite a lot of speculation, the veteran superstar has yet to decide which team he ends up with.

This indecision period has left several strong landing spots on hold with other offseason plans. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one such team, and the franchise is keeping close tabs on things.

One such attention is the idea of enticing James to a move which brought about various speculations around potential additions — including a reunion with former teammate Kyrie Irving.

A move for Irving from the Dallas Mavericks might tip the favor of Cleveland or any other top destination for James. However, according to NBA insider Brett Siegel, it is not as easy as it looks.

“There has been no trade talks in the last month regarding Kyrie Irving,” Siegel said. “Teams reached out near the start of free agency to inquire about his availability, kind of when Masai Ujiri was hired and Mike Schmitz was hired to be the GM of the Mavericks.”

League-wide belief holds that James would be inclined for a full homecoming if the Cavs could pair him with Irving once again. That 2016 championship run with the duo remains the franchise’s first and only taste of title success.

Cavaliers Face Kyrie Irving Trade Hurdle in Effort to Lure LeBron James

Part of James’ Cavaliers return requirements drafted out by his agent Rich Paul does not include Irving. In fact, no potential destination had any strong need to have the star guard except for his team, Dallas and even that destination was mostly on the off-court side of things.

There is always a fine line between what is officially said and what is not and reportedly, James would welcome the idea of playing alongside Irving or Anthony Davis, two of his former championship teammates.

A reunion would make James’ final run more emotional. The Cavs are keeping things open should an opportunity for a trade happen.

The path to trading for Irving won’t be smooth, as the Mavs are not even on the page of letting their star guard move this offseason. Several teams have asked questions regarding his future, especially as he missed the entire 2025-25 due to an ACL injury.

“The message to them is Kyrie is not available and the Mavericks are not actively looking to trade him,” Siegel added.

The Mavericks aren’t overly keen on facilitating any James reunion because they still value Irving even with a new look front office. He is still under contract until the summer of 2028, and any chance Dallas moves him this offseason would be down to the kind of return they receive.

Looking Ahead for the Cavaliers

James would eventually have to decide in the coming days or weeks. For the first time in his career, he may have to do so without making major additions.

While his camp has brushed off a strong championship consideration for his next destination, James will always be a competitive player and it would reflect in his next landing spot, be it without Irving.

A move to the East reportedly seems top of James’ next destination, which places Cleveland as a strong spot. However, if the Irving factor to lure James becomes serious, the franchise may be forced to move James Harden to even accommodate a new star guard. The likes of the Miami Heat can also enter a trade for the Mavericks star if he becomes available.