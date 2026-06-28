Cavs Reportedly Trending Towards Losing Dean Wade in Free Agency

The Cleveland Cavaliers made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals this season, but after getting swept by the New York Knicks, it became increasingly clear that this team has some work to do to get over the hump and win a championship. As a result, this offseason is very important when it comes to the Cavs future.

Right now, all eyes are on James Harden, but Cleveland’s front office has big decisions to make on several other players over the next few weeks. One of those guys is veteran forward Dean Wade, who is trending towards hitting the open market. And should that happen, the Cavaliers may end up losing one of the more underrated pieces of their rotation.

Dean Wade Expected to Draw Heavy Interest in Free Agency

Wade has gone from an undrafted free agent to carving out a significant role with the Cavaliers, where he has spent the first seven seasons of his career. Wade doesn’t put up gaudy numbers, but he’s a versatile defender in the frontcourt who can also knock down a high percentage of his three-point attempts.

This past season, Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Most of his work in terms of his scoring came from behind the arc, though, as he shot 36.2% from three-point land. As long as he can hit threes at that rate, Wade is going to be a valuable asset that teams will want to have.

While the Cavs want to keep Wade around, doing so may be easier said than done, especially if he does end up hitting free agency. According to a new batch of rumors ahead of the opening of the market, Wade is drawing interest from a handful of teams, which could end up resulting in him departing Cleveland for the first time in his career.

“Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is expected to have various suitors in free agency, including the Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trail Blazers, league sources told HoopsHype,” Michael Scotto reported.

Should the Cavs Re-Sign Dean Wade?

In a perfect world, the Cavaliers would be able to sign Wade to an extension before free agency, which would prevent him from departing for a new team. It’s seemingly increasingly likely, though, that he will at least test the open market, and should a bidding war break out for Wade, it’s tough to see the Cavs giving him the sort of money he wants.

Cleveland simply has too many other needs that have to be addressed this offseason, which is why the front office must be conscientious about the sort of money it potentially invests in Wade. The Cavaliers aren’t going to give up on their hopes of keeping him around, but if the price gets too high, he will likely be wearing a new jersey the next time he takes the court.