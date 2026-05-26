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Full List of Cleveland Cavaliers 2026 Free Agents, Including Dean Wade and Larry Nance Jr.

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Keon Ellis #14 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after making a three-point shot in the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on February 07, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

After getting swept in the Eastern Conference finals by the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to make changes over the offseason.

They won’t be making changes on the sideline, as Kenny Atkinson will remain the head coach in Cleveland. But, the roster will be a different story.

Full List of Cleveland Cavaliers 2026 Unrestricted, Restricted Free Agents

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – FEBRUARY 25: Dean Wade #32 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball against Myles Turner #3 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum on February 25, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

One way or another, Cleveland’s roster is going to look different next season. The team has four players headed for unrestricted free agency, one player headed for restricted free agency and one with a club option for the 2026-27 season. How many, if any, of those players the Cavaliers decide to bring back remains to be seen. Here’s the full list:

In reality, none of those guys played an enormous role for the Cavs in the postseason, so they’re all pretty replaceable. Wade was the biggest contributor of the bunch as he averaged 22.6 minutes of action per game in the playoffs. The rest of the players on the list were all virtual non-factors.

James Harden Could Become Free Agent if he Turns Down his Player Option

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 19: James Harden #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in action against the New York Knicks during Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Star guard James Harden could also join the list of Cavaliers players headed for free agency. Harden has a $42 million player option for next season that he’s widely expected to turn down in favor of a new deal in free agency. He has until June 29 to make a final decision regarding his option.

Assuming that he turns down the option, Harden is expected to remain in Cleveland on a new deal, and he expressed a desire to do so after the Cavs were eliminated by the Knicks.

“Definitely want to be here,” Harden said. “I think we found something. It’s tough. It’s not ending how we wanted to, but I think we found something.”

Harden had a bit of an uneven postseason, as has been the norm for him over the years. But, after all the Cavs gave up to acquire him prior to the trade deadline, it seems unlikely that they’d want to give up on him after half a season. So, Harden is very likely to continue his career in Cleveland.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Full List of Cleveland Cavaliers 2026 Free Agents, Including Dean Wade and Larry Nance Jr.

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