Dominant Defender Named Cleveland Cavaliers Player With Most to Prove Next Season

As an All-Star, two-time All-Defensive First Team member and former Defensive Player of the Year, Cleveland Cavaliers star forward Evan Mobley has accomplished a lot in his career.

But, he still has more to prove heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, according to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report.

Evan Mobley Named Cleveland Cavaliers Player With Most to Prove Next Season

Hughes recently named the one player on every team in the league with the most to prove next season, and Mobley was the pick for Cleveland. Hughes argues that Mobley will need to elevate his game if the Cavaliers are going to reach their true ceiling as a team.

“Mobley enters the second season of his five-year, 30-percent max contract coming off what, for him, was a disappointing effort. The 37.0 percent accuracy from deep he showed in 2024-25 abandoned him, his defense slipped from his all-world standards and his free-throw shooting cratered to a career-worst 60.6 percent,” Hughes wrote.

“. . . Obviously, a player with as many awards and accolades as Mobley has earned in his early career has already proved plenty. But for the Cleveland Cavaliers to get where they want to go, he still has to prove he’s a perennial All-NBA, All-Defense superstar worthy of his salary.”

After an underwhelming ’25-26 season, Mobley will be looking to author a bounce-back campaign this coming season.

This story will be updated.