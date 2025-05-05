Donovan Mitchell Passes Jordan for New NBA Playoff Record

Donovan Mitchell made history on Sunday night—but he’d rather have the win.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star scored 33 points in a Game 1 loss to the Indiana Pacers, breaking Michael Jordan’s record with his eighth consecutive playoff opener scoring 30 points or more. It’s a feat that highlights Mitchell’s incredible postseason consistency—but one he met with a shrug.

“Jordan won Game 1. I didn’t,” Mitchell said. “It’s always great to be in great company. But man, we lost.” — via Daryl Ruiter

Mitchell now stands alone atop an elite list. According to Tim Reynolds, his eight-game streak of 30-point Game 1 performances surpasses both of Jordan’s career-best seven-game runs. That’s 240 minutes of opening-round dominance.

Cavs’ Backcourt Falls Short Without Garland

Cleveland entered the game without Darius Garland, whose toe injury kept him sidelined despite going through mobility drills over the weekend.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson had hoped for a late breakthrough, but said Garland was still “day-to-day” after practice. (via Camry Justice)

In his absence, Ty Jerome and Sam Merrill took the reins. Merrill got the start, Jerome made the splash—dropping 21 off the bench in one of his best playoff games yet.

“This is exactly what I prepared for,” Jerome said before the game. “Being ready for playoffs, making this push with the squad.” (via Camryn Justice)

Haliburton Leads Pacers’ Late Surge

It was a winnable game for Cleveland. After trailing by double digits early, the Cavs rode Mitchell’s third-quarter burst to take the lead. But Indiana never blinked.

Tyrese Haliburton delivered 22 points and 13 assists, orchestrating a 34-point fourth quarter that snatched the game right out of Cleveland’s hands. The Pacers hit big shot after big shot—including a dagger three from Andrew Nembhard after Mitchell’s record-breaking bucket cut the deficit to three.

Indiana is now 27–3 when Haliburton scores 20+.

Mitchell Breaks Record, But Game 1 Slips Away

The Cavs were hoping to protect home court in Game 1 and build some momentum heading into a tough series. Instead, they’re looking at a 0–1 hole and a major defensive problem: Haliburton.

Still, Mitchell’s legacy grows. He now stands alone in playoff history—eight straight Game 1s with 30+ points. Jordan had seven. Nobody else is even close.

The Cavs have their guy. But they’ll need more than history if they want to survive the next round.